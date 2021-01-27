 Parasite reportedly set to join London Royal Ravens for CDL 2021 season - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Parasite reportedly set to join London Royal Ravens for CDL 2021 season

Published: 27/Jan/2021 19:59

by Theo Salaun
parasite london royal ravens
Midnight Esports / Twitter, @RoyalRavens

London Royal Ravens

Recent reports suggest that World Champion Christopher ‘Parasite’ Duarte is set to join the Call of Duty League’s London Royal Ravens, as the CDL team struggles to overcome 2021 visa issues.

Sources have told Dot Esports’ Corey Davis that veteran CoD pro colloquially known as “Haggy” could soon be making his highly anticipated debut in the CDL. A professional competitor since 2011, Parasite couldn’t crack a CDL roster in 2020’s Modern Warfare seaon and was relegated to competing for various Challengers teams during the season.

Now, as the Royal Ravens deal with visa issues surrounding Trei ‘Zer0’ Morris and the recently signed Marcus ‘Afro’ Reid, the team has elected to bring on a player already located in North America to avoid ping issues. 

Should the deal become official, this would put Parasite directly into a starting lineup for the foreseeable future depending on visa developments.

Zer0 London Royal Ravens CDL
MLG
London’s Zer0 is stuck on poor ping while visa issues prevent him from joining the team in the U.S.

According to reports, Royal Ravens have elected to sign Parasite after previous negotiations with WestR’s Paul ‘PaulEhx’ Avila fell through. With the team unable to sign the Challengers standout or get the aforementioned Zer0 and Afro into the United States, they’re apparently turning to the formerly scouted Parasite.

A 2013 world champion, Parasite nearly cracked London’s 2020 roster until the team opted to sign Rhys ‘Rated’ Price instead — who was subsequently benched and now plays Warzone for 100 Thieves.

A year later, visas allow Parasite his chance to assume a starting role in the league. Contract details remain nebulous, but Davis reports that the team has begun scrimming immediately with the new signee. 

London Royal Ravens hosting their home series event
Call of Duty League
The London Royal Ravens are looking to improve upon their above-average 2020 season.

This means that the team has about two weeks to practice, allowing a chance to improve upon a difficult 2-3 loss to the Paris Legion during the CDL Kickoff Classic. London’s first official match will be on February 14, when the team faces the Seattle Surge during the Atlanta FaZe Home Series.

It’s unclear why PaulEhx declined the Royal Ravens offer, but some have speculated it’s because they were only putting forward a short-term contract. If so, then Parasite’s deal may be similarly temporary. Nonetheless, if the deal is finalized, London’s opening lineup should be set.

London Royal Ravens 2021 CDL Lineup (reported)

  • Sean ‘Seany’ O’Connor (Starter)
  • Alex ‘Alexx’ Carpenter (Starter)
  • Thomas ‘Dylan’ Henderson (Starter)
  • Christopher ‘Parasite’ Duarte (Starter)
  • Trei ‘Zer0’ Morris (Substitute)
  • Marcus ‘Afro’ Reid (Substitute)

You can catch up on all of this offseason’s player signings and team changes with our CDL 2021 RosterMania hub.

Call of Duty

Absurd Warzone parachute bug is ruining players landings

Published: 27/Jan/2021 16:40

by Alex Garton
Warzone parachute drop
Treyarch/Activision

Warzone

A bug in Call of Duty: Warzone is causing players to drop into Verdansk at an extremely slow speed with a strange gliding animation. Although it’s certainly a frustrating glitch to encounter, there’s no denying it’s absolutely hilarious.

Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the most popular battle royale titles on the market. It’s free to play model and incredible gunplay separate it from the competition and is the reason the game has such a dedicated fanbase.

However, the title is far from perfect and has become famous for its issues with bugs, exploits, and hackers. From players being able to shoot while they’re down to unlimited respawns in a match, it’s fair to say the game cannot be described as polished.

Well, Warzone players have discovered yet another in-game bug, and this time it affects a player’s ability to parachute down into Verdansk.

Warzone Parachute
Treyarch/Activision
Warzone’s Season One December update introduced Black Ops Cold War’s weapons into the game.

New Warzone bug affects players dropping into the map

A post made to the CODWarzone subreddit has revealed a hilarious bug that occasionally occurs when players drop into Verdansk.

As seen in the clip posted by budibungbung, the player character’s parachute animation is completely glitched. Instead of gliding down to the intended location, the operator does a hilarious shuffle walk-in mid-air and appears to drop at an extremely slow speed. One commenter on the thread even compared the dance-like movement of the operator to Micheal Jackson’s Thriller.

Just to add to the absurdness of the bug, the player’s parachute is facing the wrong direction and appears to be completely tangled up with the operator.

Unfortunately, all jokes aside, this glitch looks like it could be extremely frustrating to run into and is just another issue to add to the list. However, at least this is one bug that might put a smile on your face if you experience it.

As with any bug in Warzone, it’s difficult to know when or if this parachute glitch will be fixed.

By the looks of it, it doesn’t look like loads of Warzone players are running into the issue. So, fingers crossed it doesn’t affect your games and you don’t have to wait for half the match for your operator to land.