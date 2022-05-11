OpTic Texas sign Prolute to CDL roster as temporary iLLeY replacement

OpTic Texas have made official the signing of Challengers player Byron ‘Prolute’ Vera as a temporary replacement for Indervir ‘iLLeY’ Dhaliwal, who has been out of action due to an injury.

OpTic Texas are one of the top teams in the Call of Duty League, topping Dexerto’s CDL power rankings and winning the first Major of the season.

iLLeY has been a key player for the team, too. While not the flashy, highlight-reel player his teammates Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell and Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro are, his play-calls have been instrumental to the team’s success, especially in Search and Destroy.

At the Pro-Am Classic, while iLLeY tried to play through his thumb injury, he ultimately was unable to pull through and was replaced by OpTic’s substitute Jordon General.

While much of the community believes that General made a good case to be a CDL player, and not be sat on the bench, at the Pro-Am Classic, OpTic have opted to go for another Challengers star to better fill the gap left by iLLeY.

In steps Prolute, who has been a top prospect in the amateur scene for some time now, having even played for the New York Subliners Academy in 2021.

This will only be a temporary change will iLLeY recovers to full health, but could present a great opportunity for Prolute to finally earn his spot in the league under one of the most famous brands in esports.

The OpTic Texas CDL roster for Major 3 will be: