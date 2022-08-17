OpTic Texas announce Illey and Dashy departure as Hydra rumors intensify

From the 2023 season onwards, Call of Duty League players will be entitled to a better minimum salary.

Rostermania 2023 has provided plenty of twists and turns so far. In the latest shocking twist, Dashy’s contract option was not picked up by OpTic Texas.

Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell joined OpTic gaming in 2018 and has been a focal point of its success. Dashy was a 2022 MVP nominee and a member of the 2022 CDL All-Star first team.

Indervir ‘iLLeY’ Dhaliwal joined OpTic in 2021 and served as the in-game leader. iLLeY’s 2022 season was derailed after suffering a thumb injury throughout the season.

OpTic Texas placed fourth at CDL Champs 2022 and won one major title.

Rumors are swirling around OpTic exploring different roster options after a disappointing second half of the CoD Vanguard season.

iLLeY and Dashy announced they are free agents for the upcoming season.

Activision Dashy remains one of the star players in the CDL.

Dashy moves on from OpTic Gaming

Dashy tweeted that he is a restricted free agent for 2023, and OpTic Texas wished him the best in everything, signaling this may be the end of his illustrious run.

The reliable AR joins a long list of enticing free agents. On August 22, at midnight, players can officially sign new contracts.

CDL Scrimintel rumored that OpTic “are pushing to sign hyDra to start ahead of illey”

HyDra is a free agent after spending last season with the New York Subliners.

The French Phenom helped lead New York to a miraculous CoD Champs qualification run and was named to the CDL 2022 first team.