OpTic Dashy slams MW3 players who snake for having “zero pride”

Dashy has all the talent in the world, but not the ring to prove it.

OpTic Texas’ Dashy criticizes professional players for utilizing the snaking tactic in Modern Warfare 3.

Snaking is a form of player movement in Call of Duty and can be performed rapidly by crouching and uncrouching while moving behind an object. The goal behind snaking is to make it next to impossible to be targeted by the enemy.

This movement tactic began gaining traction during the first season of the Call of Duty League with Modern Warfare 2019. FaZe Clan’s Cellium became the alleged face of snaking by abusing the technique throughout the year.

Despite the introduction of new CoD titles, snaking has persisted as a tactic. However, MW3 developers Sledgehammer Games revealed in a Q&A that the team is actively investigating the snaking problem in the game. Professional players are now beginning to call out those still using the tactic to draw attention to the issue.

Dashy says players who snake have no integrity left

With the start of the CDL season approaching, Dashy voiced his concerns about the prevalence of snaking on Twitter/X. He even changed his profile picture on the app to the famous meme of Flinn Rider with a dozen swords pointed at him.

“It’s actually hilarious what this game has come to with everyone snaking every possible head glitch,” said Dashy. “Zero pride or integrity left, but it is what it is.”

Dashy was one of many players who expressed frustrations with the current mechanic. Several other professional players and even analysts chimed into the conversation by agreeing with the sentiment.

“And on top of that, we have people using auto tac and single tap, which makes snaking even better,” said Vegas Legions’ Standy.

Other players in the comments called the movement ‘boring to play with and watch’. One coach even added that it was ‘genuinely sad’ to see the movement being abused at a professional level.

While Sledgehammer said they would investigate the problem with snaking, there has been no official announcement or update regarding the issue. There is also little time left to fix the movement since the CDL starts on December 8.