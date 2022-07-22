NICKMERCS reveals his favorite loadout after Warzone return

James Busby . 22 minutes ago

Popular Twitch streamer Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has returned to Warzone, giving viewers a look at his new favorite loadout.

While NICKMERCS can often be found tearing up ranked Apex Legends games, the streamer has recently been delving into Warzone. He’s been praising the new Fortune’s Keep map, delving into fun-filled matches with TimTheTatman and cloakzy.

Despite taking a break from the game, Nick has been lighting players up with his new favorite SMG loadout. Not only does this thing dish out insane amounts of damage, but its mobility is through the roof.

So, if you’re looking for a lightning-fast secondary that you can rely on in close-quarter fights, then NICKMERCS’ deadly H4 Blixen will enable you to do just that.

NICKMERCS best H4 Blixen loadout

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Bergstrom 17″ F3

Bergstrom 17″ F3 Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Perk 1: Fleet

Fleet Perk 2: Quick

NICKMERCS’ Blixen loadout raises every single stat and mainly prioritizes control, mobility, and fire rate. This makes his loadout incredibly versatile, which means you can use it across all of Warzone’s maps and modes.

The Bergstrom 17″ F3 Barrel increases the gun’s damage and range potential, giving you even more DPS. Combine this with the added fire rate from the Recoil Booster and bullet velocity from Lengthened, and you have a recipe for a hard-hitting SMG.

Next up are the Mark VI Skeletal, Taped Grip, Removed Stock, Fleet, and Quick attachments and Perks. These greatly raise the Blixen’s mobility and ADS speed, which help you zip around the battlefield and quicken your aiming.

Simply zero in with the Slate Reflector and light up your foes with the 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags. With so much damage and speed, it’s easy to see why the Blixen has quickly become NICKMERCS’ favorite Warzone weapon, so make sure you give this build a go.