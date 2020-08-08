NICKMERCS reveals “best” Overkill loadout for Warzone Season 5

Immensely popular Twitch streamer Nick 'NICKMERCS' Kolcheff, has shared his ideal class for Warzone Season 5, combining two of the Call of Duty's best weapons.

As far as Warzone players go, there are few as popular or successful as NICKMERCS. The FaZe Clan content creator exploded in popularity with Fortnite, and has recently transitioned to Call of Duty's second battle royale effort.

Accompanying his Twitch success has been a host of impressive tournament placings, winning the recent $100k Toronto Ultra Warzone tournament.

In the tournament, he showcased his favorite overall class for Warzone Season 5, which combines two of the game's strongest weapons.

The MP5 is Kolcheff's SMG of choice, utilizing its faster attachments to maximize its viability up close. Despite receiving a modest nerf at the end of June, it has remained among the best close-range weapons in the game.

Known as the Ducat, the MP5 variant makes use of the FTAC Collapsible, Monolithic Integral Suppressor, and Sleight of Hand to ramp up its ADS and mobility.

45 round mags and the Merc Foregrip are also key in Warzone, allowing more accurate shots and players to get back into the action significantly quicker.

As his primary is so geared towards close range combat, it's no surprise that Kolcheff's secondary is the Bruen Mk9 - the LMG that has taken over Verdansk since the nerf of the Grau 5.56.

The Monolithic Suppressor and XRK Summit 26.8" significantly increase the Bruen's range, making it viable at longer ranges as well as medium. The Tac Laser aids hip-fire and ADS time, with the 60 round mags massively reducing reload time.

The relative strength of the Bruen has actually led some to call for it's nerf in Season 5, with its minimal recoil making annihilating enemies incredibly simple.

Infinity Ward have confirmed that more weapon tuning is on the way, but the Season 5 update itself did not feature any weapon adjustments. Assuming a nerf of some kind is on the way for the Bruen, use this class while you still can.