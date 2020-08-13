NICKMERCS, Cloakzy & more hit out at Warzone over "horrible" gun bugs

Call of Duty: Warzone has become overrun by a graphical “demon” glitch and popular streamers like NICKMERCS, Cloakzy, and BobbyPoff are begging Infinity Ward to fix the bug before it’s too late.

As presently understood, the bug has no true cause and simply results in your weapons or enemies turning into monstrosities of corrupted pixels that resemble bizarre manifestations of the underworld.

It has grown so common and infuriating that a streamer like Cloakzy, who has 1.4 million Twitter followers, has taken to social media to let Activision know just how dire the consequences of ignoring this issue will be: “Game’s going to die.”

What the streamers may not realize is that Infinity Ward has already subtly addressed this glitch, confirming on their Trello board that a fix is in progress.

@Activision Billion dollar company can't fix simple bugs. Games going to die. — cloakzy (@cloakzy) August 12, 2020

But, regardless, their reactions confirm that this is the type of issue that needs to be resolved sooner than later. Like Cloakzy, NICKMERCS hit his timeline’s 1.4 million followers with a complaint, saying that the issues are "pissing him off."

WARZONE IS BROKEN & ITS FUCKING PISSING ME OFF — nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) August 12, 2020

Nick also put out a YouTube video explaining his frustrations more in detail, saying that he believes it'll decimate the competitive scene.

"This T-Rex glitch, or whatever you want to call it, is bugging the f**k out of me," he said. "I can’t take it, I can’t do it. Swagg and I literally lost a tournament because of this glitch yesterday … this is going to kill tournaments, man.”

The bug has been making its ugly face visible for much of Season 5, dating back to the $100,000 Toronto Ultra Warzone tournament, but has risen most prominently to the forefront of discourse following August 11’s TeeP Trials $15,000 tournament, during which seemingly every player experienced the ill effects of the issue.

Aside from NICKMERCS and Swagg’s unfortunate experience, popular Warzone streamer BobbyPoff had his own run-in with the glitch, leading to the rage of a lifetime — absorbing everyone’s frustrations and letting them out like a Verdansk Spirit Bomb.

As with everyone else who's had to fight this inexplicable game mechanic, Bobby made sure to tag Infinity Ward, Activision, and Call of Duty in his rage-filled tweets.

We won’t even try quoting from the Bobby's rant; our asterisk key may not be able to survive the onslaught of expletive censoring needed to do so. But the sentiment is very clear: this bug is nightmarish and players are sick of it.

On the plus side, Infinity Ward’s Trello card for the graphical corruption glitch has shifted over to “fixed in a future update,” so this should hopefully be fixed before any more controllers or keyboards end up smashed.