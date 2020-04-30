New Warzone 'Most Wanted' contract comes with a serious downside

A game-breaking bug with Call of Duty: Warzone's new 'Most Wanted' contract has emerged, seemingly stopping players from accessing their loadout.

Warzone's April 28 update introduced a host of new features to Call of Duty's sophomore battle royale effort. Strange 'access cards' have begun to emerge on the map, alongside new playable areas that could hint at more vehicles.

One of the update's more controversial changes included ridding the game of its standard 'Bounty' contracts, replacing them with the brand new 'Most Wanted' contracts. These new contracts make the users a target for every other team in the game.

While the 'Most Wanted' contract offers a significant reward upon survival, respawning your whole squad, it seems that survival can also have a serious downside. A new bug has emerged, showing a player losing their loadout and HUD upon reviving a teammate.

The clip, shared to Reddit on April 29, shows a player climb into the back of one of Warzone's infamous armored trucks in order to pick up a downed teammate. However, their revival coincides with the expiration of the 'Most Wanted' contract.

This combination removes the player's loadout and HUD, essentially wiping their weapons from existence. "Well...don't revive your teammates when you are about to finish the new contract lmao," the Redditor joked.

The Modern Warfare fan even confirmed that they died "15 seconds" after the revival as a direct result of the glitch. While the chances of someone reviving a teammate at the exact moment the contract expires are pretty slim, the bug can clearly ruin a game if it does occur.

Infinity Ward are yet to respond to the bug, but any significant update is likely to cause a few noticeable issues. Given the severity of the 'Most Wanted' bug, we can expect to see a fix in the works soon.

More generally, players are disappointed with the developer's decision to remove regular bounty contracts from non-solo modes. Considering Infinity Ward added trios back after the community complained, it's possible they add back the old bounty contracts too.