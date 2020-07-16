Mysterious Call of Duty 2020 'Red Door' listing appears on Xbox store

The next Call of Duty release has been shrouded in mystery, but an intriguing new listing on the Xbox Live store may have confirmed an Alpha test codename, along with a few key details.

Treyarch has now made it further into a year than any Call of Duty developer without revealing their latest title. The developers have been extremely tight-lipped without so much as a single teaser trailer being shared online.

Despite the secrecy, information has begun to slip through the cracks as various datamines and leaks previously revealed the game’s codename. ‘The Red Door’ is the label that appeared for an internal Alpha test on June 10.

That codename has now appeared again as a July 15 public listing was spotted on the Xbox Live store. While it’s purely a codename for now, the store page came fit with key art, a full description, and even allowed users to redeem a code for early access.

“There is more than one truth,” the description reads. “If you go looking for answers, be ready to question everything and accept that nothing will ever be the same. The Red Door awaits, do you dare step through it?”

The listing is from Activision Publishing Inc. and classified as a 'Shooter'. While fans can't access it yet, the listing does allow for a code to be redeemed directly on the page. Rather than testing internally, it seems an early version has been deployed across Xbox Live and even the PlayStation network -- a PS4 listing for The Red Door has also been spotted on Serial Station.

This could simply be a means of testing for Treyarch developers around the world. However, it could well be laying the groundwork for an eventual public test. Only time will tell as the 2020 release is officially revealed in the coming months.

The Xbox listing boasts a file size of 81.65GB. This is no small download and even clocks in 10GB larger than the original leak. Artwork is identical to previous versions as well, with a keyhole revealing a maze-like pattern.

One particularly interesting tidbit from the store listing is that this version of the game has already been classified. An M rating has been applied by the Entertainment Software Rating Board in the US. Typically, developers only apply for ratings once their titles have gone gold, meaning that the game is all but finalized.

There’s no telling how far off we are from the 2020 Call of Duty release. A date has not yet been set in stone as Treyarch is clearly staying busy behind the scenes. It seems, however, that a full reveal is now certainly right around the corner.