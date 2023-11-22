MW3 devs respond to ‘snaking 2.0’ PC exploit ruining games for console players

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 devs have finally issued a response to the new “snaking 2.0” movement exploit that some players have been running in multiplayer.

Over the years, plenty of Call of Duty players have tried to get a leg up on the competition in a number of different ways. Some of these have been through outright cheating – using aim bots, god mode, and speed boosts – to annoy others.

In other cases, players have taken the game’s mechanics to an extreme level, exploiting them for their advantage. There has been especially prevalent over the last few years through snaking – a movement technique that sees them swap quickly between crouching and being prone.

In Modern Warfare 3, a ‘new’ version of snaking has popped up, which allows players to slide across the map as if they’re sprinting. As you can imagine, that’s pretty broken.

MW3 devs respond to broken ‘snaking 2.0’ exploit on PC

As CoD gurus HusKerrs and Repullze showcased, the ‘snaking 2.0’ method is only workable on mouse and keyboard, but that hasn’t stopped it from ruining multiplayer games already.

So much so, that it has forced the devs to issue a pretty instant response before it gets too widespread.

“We’re investigating an exploit that allows players to sprint while appearing in the prone animation,” they said in the early hours of November 22.

As of writing, the exploit has yet to be patched but the fact that the devs are investigating it already has sparked celebrations from the community.

Sledgehammer have also stated that they’re “actively investigating” snaking as a whole, especially given its prominence in the competitive CDL scene. So, maybe it won’t be a headache for too much longer.