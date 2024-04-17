GamingCall of Duty

MW3 ranked gun accidentally still has conversion kit available

Connor Bennett
Modern Warfare 3 operators wearing ranked play reward skinsActivision

The Modern Warfare 3 devs have accidentally left the Holger 556’s Conversion Kit available to be used in Ranked play, even though it is supposed to be banned. 

In years gone by, you’d unlock weapon attachments in Call of Duty just by leveling up or completing some challenges. However, new wrinkles have been added to things in the last few years, but especially in Modern Warfare 3.

The newest CoD release has introduced Aftermarket Parts, which are a new spin on attachments and typically send a weapon’s sats skyrocketing. There have been some claims that some of these parts are “pointless,” but the majority of them are super useful.

As a result, they are banned from Ranked play, but someone on the dev team has clearly missed that memo. The Holger 556 was finally added to the list of usable guns in Ranked with the April 16 update, alongside the BP50, MTZ-556, RAM-9, and HRM-9, but so too was its Conversion Kit. 

That’s right, if you want to use the Holger in Ranked, you also have the option to use the JAK Backsaw Kit, which should really be banned. 

The Conversion Kit boosts the Assault Rifle’s power and TTK in a big way as it improves the Sprint to Fire speed and Aim Walking Speed, and also allows it to shoot two bullets per shot.

Screenshot of Holger 556 loadout in Modern warfare 3 rankedDexerto/Activision
The Holger’s Conversion Kit is not yet restricted in MW3 Ranked.

Even though the Holger is only available in Ranked until April 23, it’s very likely that the Conversion Kit mistake will be cleaned up before long. 

So, if you haven’t used it yet, you’re very likely going to miss out and you’ll probably want to use the best classes for Ranked regardless.

Related Topics

Modern Warfare 3

About The Author

Connor Bennett

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

