MW3 players blame CDL pro for ruining Terminal 24/7 playlist

MW3 community members celebrated a 24/7 playlist for Terminal, but CDL pro ‘Shotzzy’ inadvertently spoiled the party.

OpTic Gaming’s Shotzzy is a dev’s worst nightmare. Every year, the pro somehow finds a way to bend a game to his will. In Black Ops: Cold War, Shotzzy manipulated mantling and jump spots to get a massive movement boost. Then, during the MW2 beta, the talented SMG player single-handedly forced the devs to respond after discovering how to slide cancel even though the feature wasn’t in the game.

Article continues after ad

So, it’s no surprise that Modern Warfare 3 provides the perfect playground for Shotzzy to find head-glitch spots or other secret nooks and crannies. MW2 (2009) maps such as Highrise are infamous for such areas, like the crane or on top of one of the buildings.

Article continues after ad

Sledgehammer Games remastered all 16 classic maps for MW3, but that doesn’t mean age-old exploits aren’t still there. And it just had to be Shotzzy who took advantage of one of the oldest tricks in the book on Terminal.

Article continues after ad

Infinity Ward Terminal is a fan-favorite map on MW3.

Shotzzy opens Pandora’s box on MW3 Terminal map

On November 13, OpTic Texas posted a clip of Shotzzy showing how to reach the roof of Terminal. In the mind-blowing clip, he used a deployable Cover, climbed up, and crawled through a window to reach the spot. From there, Shotzzy took down three enemies and won an SnD round for his team.

Coincidently, MW3 added a Terminal 24/7 playlist on November 16. But instead of enjoying one of the most popular maps in the game, players have found themselves struggling to deal with enemies on top of the roof.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Players took their frustrations to Reddit and blamed Shotzzy for teaching others how to abuse the spot as well.

One community member responded: “The Shotzzy effect.”

A second user joked that Sledgehammer Games should subcontract Shotzzy to find all the exploit spots on Modern Warfare 3 for them.

Fortuntaley, it’s still possible to shoot back at players that get to the roof. A third player added: “That’s nothing a sniper rifle and some good aim can’t fix. But yeah, that definitely needs to be patched.”

Article continues after ad

It’s unclear if the devs plan to address the glitch, but it would be the perfect time to do so with the 24/ playlist active. For more, check out the rest of our MW3 coverage.