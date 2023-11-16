MW3 expert reveals why the shooting range is a lie

IceManIsaac revealed why the shooting range isn’t an accurate representation of how good a loadout is. Fortunately, there is a simple fix.

Without detailed weapon stats in Modern Warfare 2, players primarily relied on loadout guides or stat websites like Sym.gg or TrueGameData. Players could only get a feel for their weapons by testing them on dummies in the firing range. It also didn’t help that patch notes excluded specific weapon buffs and nerfs.

For example, the Season 6 MW2 update “reduced upper torso damage” for the Lachmann Shroud. Then you look at MW3, and the Day 1 update increased the MTZ-556’s maximum damage range from 23 to 27 meters. Modern Warfare 3 also brings back detailed weapon stats so players can know precisely what each attachment does to a weapon.

Despite players finally having access to full weapon stats and detailed patch notes, Modern Warfare 3’s firing range is deceiving if not used correctly.

Modern Warfare 3 expert exposes shooting range flaw

MW3 increases base multiplayer health from 100 to 150. It would also make sense for the bots to have 150 health in the shooting range. However, IceManIsaac revealed: “The bots are still using the 100 base health that we had from Modern Warfare 2.”

The YouTuber continued: “So when you go in and start to fry these bots and are like wow this gun beams. And then you go to use it and it feels completely different.”

IceManIsaac backed up his claim by building a DM56 loadout with a lower torso damage of 50 and a different class with an upper torso damage value of 49. So theoretically one should kill in three shots, while the other should not be able to.

Testing revealed that the bots have 100 health in MW3. Luckily there is an easy fix to make the bots use accurate damage values.

Here is a step-by-step guide to change the dummy health to 150.

Pause while in the shooting range

Select Dummy Settings

Then choose 1 plate

So, make sure you follow these simple steps before testing a new loadout in the shooting range. For more, check out the rest of our MW3 coverage.