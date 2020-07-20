Modern Warfare & Warzone Season 5 teased during NICKMERCS' Twitch stream

A new teaser for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 5 was shown off during Nick 'NICKMERCS' Kolcheff's Twitch stream on July 20, and it raises a lot of questions as to what's coming.

Ever since Modern Warfare launched back in 2019, the game has received a pretty steady amount of content, with new maps, modes, and Operators being added every few weeks. Back in June, Season 4 of the game launched which added Captain Price but now, with the end of July fast approaching, it’s only a matter of time before a new season of content arrives.

Modern Warfare & Warzone Season 5 is set to start in just over two weeks if all goes according to plan, and it’s been surrounded in more speculation than other seasons, due to leaks found in the game files. Some think a train will be running through the map, some think a nuke will be set off in the Warzone stadium, and some think that it will be teasing Call of Duty 2020.

On July 20, however, fans finally got some answers as Activision sent a teaser video for Season 5 to popular Twitch streamer NICKMERCS. While the 11-second teaser video doesn’t give away too many answers, it does feature a helicopter flying over a train, followed by the locomotive blaring its horn at the vehicle.

While some people might say it raises more questions than answers, it does technically lend some credence to the previously mentioned train speculation. While some of the rumors differ, all of them share one interesting point: a train will go around the Warzone map at some point in the future.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BQ7xBCIUkYI

As of the time of this writing, it’s unknown when players will get another look at Season 5. However, given the fact that Activision released this clip to a popular streamer, it wouldn’t be surprising if more personalities and influencers get different clips as time goes on. Only time will tell, however, if this is true.