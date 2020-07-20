NICKMERCS unveils his “no recoil” Kilo class for Warzone

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff is undoubtedly one of the best Warzone players in the game, and while the Twitch streamer is vocal about the Bruen MK9, the Kilo 141 might just be his secret weapon.

Ever since Infinity Ward nerfed the Grau and MP5, players have been turning to see what weapon would replace the Grau as the top dog in its class.

Advertisement

While the M4A1 and the Grau are still most player’s go-to weapon of choice, plenty have been turning their hand to the Bruen LMG as a viable replacement, given Infinity Ward’s eagerness to continually tweak the Assault Rifles.

But what if players prefer a more nimble alternative to the Bruen? Well a simple glance at the weapon’s baseline stats, and it’s obvious that the Kilo has the potential to be a suitable alternative to staple ARs. But what attachments do you need to get the most out of it? Kolcheff has the answers.

Advertisement

Best Kilo 141 Warzone loadout

NICKMERCS’ Kilo class is all about having razor-sharp precision, both up close and at range. That’s why Nick opts for the Singuard Barrel, which is perfectly complemented by the Monolithic Suppressor for ultimate stability across all ranges.

Since the Kilo’s iron sight isn’t the most well-suited to Warzone, Nick adds the VLK Optic to give him a sure-shot at range. Add the Commando Foregrip into the mix and Kolcheff’s Kilo has next to no recoil. Below is NICKMERCS’ loadout for Warzone.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor.

Monolithic Suppressor. Barrel: Singuard Arms 19.8” Prowler.

Singuard Arms 19.8” Prowler. Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic.

VLK 3.0x Optic. Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip.

Commando Foregrip. Ammunition: 60 Round Mags.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dXanWV4bg8g

As with the FaZe streamer’s Bruen class, the Kilo is most definitely better suited to an optic. Whether you decide to opt for the long-range VLK 3.0x, however, is entirely up to preference.

Advertisement

Although, this worked wonders for Nick, as the vast majority of his eliminations from his 18-kill gameplay came from engagements where he landed the first few bullets at range.

While having the perfect Kilo setup is great, you’ll struggle to truly get the most out of the class if you don’t gear-up with the best perks — our guide highlights the most well-suited perks for the job, which will ensure you’ll be tearing up Warzone lobbies in no time.