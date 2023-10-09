Does the Modern Warfare 3 Beta have Ricochet anticheat?

With the Modern Warfare 3 Beta now live and millions jumping into this year’s CoD installment for the first time, is Activision’s Ricochet anticheat system in effect to keep pesky hackers out? Here’s what we know.

Hacking and cheating is a constant issue in the realm of multiplayer games. As with anything competitive, players are looking for any advantage they can get, and in some cases, that even means relying on illegal methods.

Call of Duty was long-plagued by cheaters until Activision rolled out its Ricochet anticheat system in 2021. And while some abusing hacks still manage to slip through the cracks, for the most part, the franchise has been in a much better position.

Now with 2023’s release just around the corner, and the MW3 Beta already live, many are wondering if Ricochet is in effect here to keep those pesky players out once again. Here’s what we know thus far.

Call of Duty Players may need to be cautious of hackers in the MW3 Beta.

Do we know if Ricochet is active in the Modern Warfare 3 Beta?

No, for the time being, we do not know if the Ricochet anticheat system is in effect throughout the Modern Warfare 3 Beta. Activision has remained tightlipped on the matter, so there’s no telling at the time of writing.

However, just hours after the floodgates opened on the first weekend of the Beta and we may already have our answer.

Cheaters are now beginning to run rampant in the Beta, as players with jailbroken PS4s are seemingly able to implement their own exploits. In particular, wall-hacks are now becoming more common as lobbies are dominated by hackers with impossibly good aim.

Thus, based on the early runnings, it appears that no anticheat is in place for the Modern Warfare 3 Beta. And if Ricochet is working, it certainly doesn’t appear to be doing the job in this early testing period.

No doubt having full-fledged anticheat by the proper MW3 launch on November 10 will be a big priority for the devs, so we’re sure to learn plenty more about it in the coming weeks.