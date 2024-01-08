Modern Warfare 3 players blast “insane” Magma camo challenge

Modern Warfare 3 players have hit out at the devs over the new Vortex War’s Domain event, claiming it’s “lunacy” to demand 1.2 million XP for the new Magma weapon skin.

Over the last few years, Call of Duty has followed a number of rival games by having events sprinkled into multiplayer throughout the year. These events give players the chance to earn something for all their hard work and grind, typically in the form of new skins.

These skins, however, are always exclusive to the event and if you miss out, you’re not going to see them pop up in the CoD store. So, that’s why plenty of players will grind away for days on end to try and make sure that they have them in their collection.

However, when it comes to Modern Warfare 3’s newest event – Vortex War’s Domain – some players are upset by the amount of XP needed to unlock the Magma skin as the event’s ultimate reward.

MW3 players call for change to “insane” Magma skin challenge

The new event went live at the start of the new year, bringing sci-fi-themed versions of fan-favorite maps, lots of zombies, and 15 free rewards. At the end of that reward track is the Magma weapon skin – a fiery-looking wrap that will strike fear into the hearts of enemies.

However, unlocking the skin requires you to rack up 1.2 million bits of XP during the event. That, according to some fans, is pure “lunacy” and they’re not happy. “Dear Devs: 1.2 million XP is lunacy. Please fix. Your average Zombies player gets 20k XP per match. I’ve been popping off endgame challenges for ages and am just now halfway done. This is WITH 2xp tokens, which I don’t even know if they help. Believe it or not, we have lives,” said one, urging a change.

“I stopped caring once I learned how much XP it actually is. That’s an L for SHG,” one agreed. “I just gave up with the event. Just not worth it ngl,” another said. “Yeah, I said to hell with this. For someone that works and has other responsibilities this is just insane,” added another.

Some players noted that they’ve had issues even just seeing the event as the in-game tab doesn’t work at all.

While fans have been enjoying the event, it appears to be causing plenty of different headaches, but it’s unknown if the devs will change too much, seeing as it finishes on January 17.