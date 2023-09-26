Modern Warfare 2 hacker rejoins game immediately after being banned

A Modern Warfare 2 lobby was left absolutely baffled after the RICOCHET anti-cheat banned a player in the middle of a match — then that hacker immediately rejoined the lobby to continue cheating against his opponents.

Call of Duty has had a cheating problem for some time now, peaking during the Verdansk days in Warzone, as hackers run rampant across the battle royale title.

This forced Activision’s hand and they implemented the RICOCHET anti-cheat system into the game which, despite seeing a huge drop in hackers, hasn’t managed to completely eradicate them, as hacking software updates almost as fast as the anti-cheat itself to give cheaters the opportunity to keep at it.

However, a player being banned doesn’t necessarily mean they can no longer play again, with many cheaters opting to create new accounts to bypass their bans.

COD cheater returns immediately after ban

That’s not the only way to come back after a RICOCHET ban, however, as proven in this clip from social media, that has left players seriously confused.

As illogical explains, one of the players on the enemy team in a game of Search and Destroy was blatantly cheating, making no attempt to hide it, and were banned after just a couple of rounds, disappearing from the lobby.

Just a few minutes later, however, after another round, the cheater simply rejoined illogical’s game and continued cheating, much to the players’ frustration and confusion.

You can hear the confusion in everyone’s voice as they realise the hacker is back in, too, clearly baffled at what had even happened and how the player had got around the ban,

It’s not a different account with the same name, either, as the Activision ID number is identical, meaning the player essentially got pulled out of the game then allowed to get back in straight away.

How exactly they were able to do that is unclear, but it does show a fatal flaw in RICOCHET’s punishment system that Activision will no doubt want to look into.