Minnesota RØKKR to host two Home Series LAN events for 2023 Call of Duty League season

Call of Duty League franchise Minnesota Røkkr have announced that they will be hosting two Home Series LAN events during the 2023 Call of Duty League season, with fans able to go and watch the spectacle and see some of the CDL’s finest go head-to-head between Majors.

While the full CDL schedule isn’t yet released, we know that there will be five Majors as well as the annual Call of Duty League Championship, with online qualifier matches for each Major.

Following the culmination of the 2022 season, Version1 (Røkkr’s parent company) Chief Operating Officer Brett Diamond claimed in the team’s roster announcement press conference that the organization was planning to bring other teams to Minnesota to play some of their matches on LAN, rather than hosting a full-blown Major — and those plans are now coming to fruition.

During Major 4 Qualifiers and Major 5 Qualifiers, the Minnesota franchise will be hosting three other CDL teams to play their matches out in front of a live audience. Here are the dates that spectators can look forward to:

Major 4 Qualifiers Saturday, April 1, 2023 2 PM CT (12 PM PT/3 PM ET/8 PM BST): Minnesota Røkkr vs Florida Mutineers 5 PM CT (3 PM PT/6 PM ET/11 PM BST): Minnesota Røkkr vs LA Guerrillas

Major 5 Qualifiers Saturday, May 6, 2023 2 PM CT (12 PM PT/3 PM ET/8 PM BST): Minnesota Røkkr vs London Royal Ravens 5 PM CT (3 PM PT/6 PM ET/11 PM BST): Minnesota Røkkr vs Boston Breach



Visiting teams will fly to Minnesota and the region to compete and Version1 will make its headquarters and practice facility available for their scrims and match preparations. The venues Version1 is eyeing for the Røkkr Home Series will accommodate about 1,000 fans — less than the 2,000-capacity venue they sold out for their Major in April 2022.

“The Home Series is a response to the incredible passion of our fan base, and the interest we’ve seen from both fans and players for more in-person, live event competition,” said Diamond. “It is important that we build on the success we had hosting a CDL Major last season, while also developing a new esports event concept that allows fans in the region to attend more live CDL events. CDL Majors will always be the tentpole events of the season, but rightsizing in-market opportunities like this are necessary to drive continued growth and overall progress in esports entertainment.

“These events are a first step in creating more live event experiences for CDL fans, and teams working together to deliver on what the community is asking for is critical to the growth of competitive CoD.”

Fans can sign up now for the pre-sale beginning in November. Registering provides early access to tickets when they become available.

The venues and locations for the Minnesota Røkkr Home Series will be announced at a later date.