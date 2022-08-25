Minnesota RØKKR announce CDL 2023 roster for Modern Warfare 2

RØKKR had a flawless Major 3 qualifier run but they’ve not replicated that form since.

After not qualifying for CDL Champs 2022, The Minnesota RØKKR have decided to go in a different direction with its roster, leaning on veteran leadership and reinforcements from across the pond.

The Minnesota RØKKR showed signs of potential but never put it all together in 2022. Minnesota’s best Major finishes were top eight at Majors 1 and 3.

Searching for answers, Minnesota shockingly decided to pluck talent from the team’s main rival, Toronto Ultra. Coined the “Battle of the North,” RØKKR and Ultra had several spirited contests in 2022 and an infamous bout in 2021.

Cameron ‘Cammy’ McKilligan and Ben ‘Bance’ Bance leave Toronto’s ranks to join Minnesota, accompanied by fellow European Marcus ‘Afro’ Reid from the London Royal Ravens.

With Dillon ‘Attach’ Price returning, Minnesota is one of the most intriguing teams in Modern Warfare 2.

Afro, Bance, and Cammy join Attach on Minnesota

CODLeague (Twitter) Minnesota RØKKR packed The Armory full to the brim for Major 2.

In a press conference on August 25, Minnesota announced its 2023 CDL roster.

‘Cammy,’ ‘Bance,’ ‘Afro,’ and ‘Attach’ form a must-watch CDL team.

There is some added history with this roster. At Black Ops: Cold War, Major 5 ‘Attach’ and the Minnesota RØKKR made Call of Duty history, reverse sweeping ‘Bance’ and ‘Cammy’s’ Toronto Ultra after being down 0-4.

Now combining forces, let’s get to know the 2023 RØKKR roster.

Cameron ‘Cammy’ McKilligan

Activision Cammy really came into his own in 2021, making his case for being the best flex player in the game.

‘Cammy’ is an elite flex player that shined during Black: Ops Cold War. In 2021, along with ‘Bance,’ ‘CleanX,’ and ‘Methodz,’ the rising star helped lead Toronto to one Major victory, a second-place finish at CoD Champs 2021, and three other top-three Major finishes.

In 2021, ‘Cammy’ recorded a 1.05 KD, followed by a 1.01 overall KD in 2022. The Scottish player’s reputation continues to grow around the league.

Benjamin ‘Bance’ Bance

Call of Duty League Bance had an impressive season with Toronto in 2022.

‘Bance’ teamed with ‘Cammy’ on Ultra for three seasons. The veteran SMG is considered one of the best European players of all time and is the highest-earning player from Europe in CoD history.

The veteran SMG is respected around the league for his leadership qualities and ability to guide a team to victory in-game.

Marcus ‘Afro’ Reid

London Royal Ravens Afro and London had a torrent start to the 2022 season.

‘Afro’ had several remarkable performances in CoD Vanguard with the London Royal Ravens. The electryfing SMG player finished with a 1.01 KD and was a human highlight reel under the brightest lights.

Dillon ‘Attach’ Price

Call of Duty League Attach has had the pleasure of playing with and against some of the most talented CoD players of all time.

Named to the CDL 2022 All-Star First team, ‘Attach’ had a phenomenal season with Minnesota. After shining as an SMG in Modern Warfare and Black Ops: Cold War, ‘Attach’ transitioned to an AR in Vanguard.

The World Champion transitioned seamlessly, finishing with the league’s fourth-best KD; 1.13

A European team has never won CoD Champs, but three European players under the Minnesota moniker paired with the youngest ever World Champion have as good a chance as any to make history.