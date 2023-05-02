Sources: Florida Mutineers to partner with Heretics to create Miami Heretics CDL team

According to Dexerto sources, Call of Duty League franchise Florida Mutineers will partner with Spanish esports organization Heretics to form Miami Heretics, which will compete in the CDL starting in the 2023/24 season.

The Florida Mutineers have not had a very successful Modern Warfare II season, with their team 10th in the overall standings at the time of writing and looking increasingly unlikely to qualify for Championship Weekend in Las Vegas.

This follows a trend for Florida, who are set to miss their second consecutive Champs event after placing top eight at the two prior.

With rumors circulating among fans in recent months that the Mutineers could be looking to reconsider their existence as a CDL franchise, it appears they’ve taken a different route, and will be partnering with Heretics to drive their Call of Duty esports efforts forward.

MLG Heretics are a well-known organization in Call of Duty after a successful Black Ops 4 season.

According to our sources, the Mutineers planned to announce the news in the week following Major 4, with the trademark for Miami Heretics, filed on April 17, owned by the same company that filed the Florida Mutineers trademark.

It’s unclear what caused the delay in the announcement, but with the team not expecting to make Champs, there won’t be much coming out of the Florida camp following Major 5, giving them ample time to start building the brand.

Heretics have long wanted to be in the Call of Duty League, expressing interest ever since it was formed in 2019, so this will be a long time coming for them. This interest followed a successful Black Ops 4 year where they won over the hearts of fans with passionate displays and strong placements from their all-Spanish roster.

At the time of writing, we understand that the Miami Heretics already have a roster in mind, but with nothing set in stone, this could of course change drastically before the new season starts.