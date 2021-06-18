 Methodz: The truth behind brutal 10-Man Toronto Ultra roster - Dexerto
Methodz: The truth behind brutal 10-Man Toronto Ultra roster

At the start of the Call of Duty League we saw franchises such as the Toronto Ultra acquiring full 10-man rosters. To many competitive COD fans this looked like chaos, but in this player interview, Anthony ‘Methodz’ Zinni argues that it was actually a success.

The Toronto roster underwent many changes throughout the inaugural CDL season, with Methodz the only starter on day one that lasted the entirety of the season.

Join Dexerto’s Andrew ‘Enigma’ Campion as we discuss the merits — and drawbacks — of one of the CDL’s more controversial rules.

