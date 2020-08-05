Leaked gameplay of unreleased LMG coming to Modern Warfare & Warzone

Gameplay of a new LMG, which was originally shown off in the Modern Warfare Season 5 roadmap and is due to be added to the game at some point in the middle of the season, has leaked online.

Midseason update weapons are nothing new for Modern Warfare. Pretty much ever since the game launched, every season has had a weapon that was teased at the start of the season and then added around halfway through.

Season 5 has officially launched and in the roadmap, fans got a glimpse at the new weapon coming down the line. That being said, the weapon was extremely obscured, with some players unsure if it was an LMG at all.

Now, footage of that LMG has officially leaked, thanks to reliable Modern Warfare leaker BKTOOR. Although the weapon is completely untextured, it's completely functional, clearly late in development.

Looking at the footage, the weapon seems to be just another belt-fed LMG, with no discernable features that make it stand out. Visually, it looks similar to the Bruen MK9, with a shorter barrel and different iron sights.

Right now, it's anyone's guess how well the LMG will perform in multiplayer. That being said, even if we had statistics on the weapon right now, it wouldn't really be worth a lot, as Infinity Ward could and probably would tweak them before the LMG releases in-game.

The First gameplay in game of new LMG https://t.co/C7rTjnmizf pic.twitter.com/PkL4AxUgCs — ᴮᴷᵀᴼᴼᴿ (@BKTOOR_) August 5, 2020

There's no confirmed date as to when the LMG will release. Typically, the weapons get added in the midseason update, but we don't know when that will be. If everything goes as planned, however, the end of August is possible.

Still, the footage does a good job of showing off how the weapon will handle when it's eventually added to the game. Here's hoping it there's some unique feature that separates it from the rest of the pack.