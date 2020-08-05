How to unlock AN-94 AR & ISO SMG in Modern Warfare Season 5 + attachments

Two new weapons have been added in Modern Warfare Season 5, the AN-94 assault rifle & ISO submachine gun, and we’ve got everything there is to know about them, from how they work, to images, and of course how to unlock them.

Season 5, which many have dubbed the most anticipated chapter of Modern Warfare yet, is finally here. The August 5 patch added stacks of multiplayer and Warzone content, including the new ‘Stadium’ interior and more.

Among all the new Season 5 content ⁠— which also includes a new huge freight train, and ascension zip cables scattered across Verdansk — were two new guns: the AN-94 assault rifle, and the ISO submachine gun.

Just as Activision promised at the beginning of the Modern Warfare cycle, and delivered on in the last few seasons, both these new weapons are available to all players for free simply by leveling up this season’s new Battle Pass.

Players who don’t want to grind can also instantly obtain one or both of these guns by purchasing their way up the Battle Pass to each gun's specific Tier.

ISO Submachine Gun

The new APC9 ISO submachine gun has one major selling point heading into Season 5 right off the bat: it has an extremely rapid rate of fire, according to the Infinity Ward devs.

The SMG is “lightweight, reliable, and compact,” which gives it an edge when it comes to “controlling the battlefield at close ranges”. The ISO certainly seems to be a top pick for the Call of Duty players that love to run-and-gun.

Unlocking the new submachine gun should be fairly easy too. Call of Duty players will simply have to grind to Tier 15 of the Season 5 battle pass to unlock the SMG. It’s on the free track, meaning you don’t have to purchase the premium pass.

ISO Attachments

Muzzle

Flash Guard

Tactical Suppressor

Muzzle Brake

Breacher Device

Lightweight Suppressor

Compensator

Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel

FTAC 225mm Dominator

FSS Revolution

ISO 140mm CQB

FSS Nightshade

Laser

1mW Laser

5mW Laser

Tac Laser

Optic

Aim-Op Reflex Sight

Corp Combat Holo Sight

Operator Reflex Sight

Cronen LP945 Mini Reflex

VLK 3.0x Optic

APX5 Holographic Sight

G.I. Mini Reflex

Scout Combat Optic

Monocle Reflex Sight

Solozero NVG Enhanced

Viper Reflex Sight

PBX Holo 7 Sight

4.0x Flip Hybrid

Solozero Optics Mini Reflex

Merc Thermal Optic

Cronen C480 Pro Optic

Thermal Hybrid

Stock

FORGE TAC Ultralight

FORGE TAC Stalker

FTAC Vagrant

ISO Collapsible

Underbarrel

Commando Foregrip

Merc Foregrip

Tactical Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip

Operator Foregrip

Ammunition

30 Round Mags

50 Round Drums

Rear Grip

FSS Vice ISO Grip

FTAC Elite ISO Grip

ISO Tac-Form

Perk

Frangible - Disabling

Fast Melee

Recon

FMJ

Frangible - Wounding

Mo' Money

Fully Loaded

Sleight of Hand

Heavy Hitter

AN-94 Assault Rifle

The AN-94 will be familiar to anyone that’s played Call of Duty over the years on both console and mobile. The assault rifle’s debut in Modern Warfare marks the eighth time it has appeared in the franchise, including in Black Ops 2, 3, and 4.

Infinity Ward described the AN-94 as a “cutting edge” 5.45x39mm Russian assault rifle which boasts a “unique hyper burst feature”. The gun’s initial shot is full-auto but is followed up by a second-round volley and “significant” recoil.

The new Season 5 assault rifle has a huge amount of damage potential, the Modern Warfare developers wrote on their Season Five blog post, and has a reciprocating receiver to mitigate some of the gun’s “massive” recoil.

The AN-94 assault rifle will take a bit more grinding to unlock than the ISO, which is fitting considering its power: you’ll have to level the Season 5 battle pass up to Tier 31 before you can get your hands on this deadly gun.

AN-94 Attachments

Muzzle

AN-94 Sonic Brake

Flash Guard

Tactical Suppressor

Lightweight Suppressor

Compensator

Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel

AN-94 Factory 330mm

AN-94 Factory X-438mm

VLK AN-94 Sila

Laser

5mW Laser

1mW Laser

Tac Laser

Optic

G.I. Mini Reflex

Corp Combat Holo Sight

Aim-Op Reflex Sight

Scout Combat Optic

APX5 Holographic Sight

4.0x Flip Hybrid

Solozero Optics Mini Reflex

VLK 3.0x Optic

Operator Reflex Sight

Sniper Scope

Solozero NVG Enhanced

Integral Hybrid

Viper Reflex Sight

PBX Holo 7 Sight

Merc Thermal Optic

Monocle Reflex Sight

Canted Hybrid

Variable Zoom Scope

Cronen C480 Pro Optic

Cronen LP945 Mini Reflex

Stock

AN-94 Factory Heavy

FORGE TAC Ultralight

Folded Stock

Fss Close Quarters Stock

VLK PX-9 Pero

Underbarrel

Commando Foregrip

Merc Foregrip

12-Gauge Deputy

Bipod

M203 40mm Recon

M203 40mm Concussive

Ranger Foregrip

M203 40mm Flash

M203 40mm Smokescreen

Tactical Foregrip

M203 40mm Incendiary

M203 40mm High-explosive

Operator Foregrip

Ammunition

45 Round Mags

60 Round Casket Mags

Rear Grip

Granulated Grip Tape

Stippled Grip Tape

Rubberized Grip Tape

Perk

Heavy Hitter

Recon

Frangible - Wounding

Mo' Money

FMJ

Sleight of Hand

Fast Melee

Frangible - Disabling

Fully Loaded

Presence of Mind

Faster ways of unlocking new Season 5 guns

While grinding the game and leveling up the Battle Pass is one way of unlocking the new Season 5 guns, there are alternative methods, albeit not free.

One way is to buy the Battle Pass Bundle. That would instantly unlock the first 20 Tiers, and, with it, the ISO SMG. You can then purchase the next 16 Tiers to the second Season 5 gun at $1.50 each. That will unlock you the AN-94 assault rifle too.

There is also, of course, the option to just purchase the whole Battle Pass outright. That would cost around $150 USD, but would unlock all of the Tiers and rewards at once. Both of the new guns would be included in that package.

The Fennec and CR-56 Amax are, of course, just small additions in Season 5’s mega-update, which is out now. For full details on everything Infinity Ward has added to Modern Warfare & Warzone, check out our August 5 update patch notes.