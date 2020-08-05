How to unlock AN-94 AR & ISO SMG in Modern Warfare Season 5 + attachments

Two new weapons have been added in Modern Warfare Season 5, the AN-94 assault rifle & ISO submachine gun, and we’ve got everything there is to know about them, from how they work, to images, and of course how to unlock them.
Season 5, which many have dubbed the most anticipated chapter of Modern Warfare yet, is finally here. The August 5 patch added stacks of multiplayer and Warzone content, including the new ‘Stadium’ interior and more.
Among all the new Season 5 content — which also includes a new huge freight train, and ascension zip cables scattered across Verdansk — were two new guns: the AN-94 assault rifle, and the ISO submachine gun.
Just as Activision promised at the beginning of the Modern Warfare cycle, and delivered on in the last few seasons, both these new weapons are available to all players for free simply by leveling up this season’s new Battle Pass.
Players who don’t want to grind can also instantly obtain one or both of these guns by purchasing their way up the Battle Pass to each gun's specific Tier.
ISO Submachine Gun
The new APC9 ISO submachine gun has one major selling point heading into Season 5 right off the bat: it has an extremely rapid rate of fire, according to the Infinity Ward devs.
The SMG is “lightweight, reliable, and compact,” which gives it an edge when it comes to “controlling the battlefield at close ranges”. The ISO certainly seems to be a top pick for the Call of Duty players that love to run-and-gun.
Unlocking the new submachine gun should be fairly easy too. Call of Duty players will simply have to grind to Tier 15 of the Season 5 battle pass to unlock the SMG. It’s on the free track, meaning you don’t have to purchase the premium pass.
ISO Attachments
Muzzle
- Flash Guard
- Tactical Suppressor
- Muzzle Brake
- Breacher Device
- Lightweight Suppressor
- Compensator
- Monolithic Suppressor
Barrel
- FTAC 225mm Dominator
- FSS Revolution
- ISO 140mm CQB
- FSS Nightshade
Laser
- 1mW Laser
- 5mW Laser
- Tac Laser
- Aim-Op Reflex Sight
- Corp Combat Holo Sight
- Operator Reflex Sight
- Cronen LP945 Mini Reflex
- VLK 3.0x Optic
- APX5 Holographic Sight
- G.I. Mini Reflex
- Scout Combat Optic
- Monocle Reflex Sight
- Solozero NVG Enhanced
- Viper Reflex Sight
- PBX Holo 7 Sight
- 4.0x Flip Hybrid
- Solozero Optics Mini Reflex
- Merc Thermal Optic
- Cronen C480 Pro Optic
- Thermal Hybrid
- FORGE TAC Ultralight
- FORGE TAC Stalker
- FTAC Vagrant
- ISO Collapsible
- Commando Foregrip
- Merc Foregrip
- Tactical Foregrip
- Ranger Foregrip
- Operator Foregrip
- 30 Round Mags
- 50 Round Drums
- FSS Vice ISO Grip
- FTAC Elite ISO Grip
- ISO Tac-Form
- Frangible - Disabling
- Fast Melee
- Recon
- FMJ
- Frangible - Wounding
- Mo' Money
- Fully Loaded
- Sleight of Hand
- Heavy Hitter
AN-94 Assault Rifle
The AN-94 will be familiar to anyone that’s played Call of Duty over the years on both console and mobile. The assault rifle’s debut in Modern Warfare marks the eighth time it has appeared in the franchise, including in Black Ops 2, 3, and 4.
Infinity Ward described the AN-94 as a “cutting edge” 5.45x39mm Russian assault rifle which boasts a “unique hyper burst feature”. The gun’s initial shot is full-auto but is followed up by a second-round volley and “significant” recoil.
The new Season 5 assault rifle has a huge amount of damage potential, the Modern Warfare developers wrote on their Season Five blog post, and has a reciprocating receiver to mitigate some of the gun’s “massive” recoil.
The AN-94 assault rifle will take a bit more grinding to unlock than the ISO, which is fitting considering its power: you’ll have to level the Season 5 battle pass up to Tier 31 before you can get your hands on this deadly gun.
AN-94 Attachments
- AN-94 Sonic Brake
- Flash Guard
- Tactical Suppressor
- Lightweight Suppressor
- Compensator
- Monolithic Suppressor
- AN-94 Factory 330mm
- AN-94 Factory X-438mm
- VLK AN-94 Sila
- 5mW Laser
- 1mW Laser
- Tac Laser
- G.I. Mini Reflex
- Corp Combat Holo Sight
- Aim-Op Reflex Sight
- Scout Combat Optic
- APX5 Holographic Sight
- 4.0x Flip Hybrid
- Solozero Optics Mini Reflex
- VLK 3.0x Optic
- Operator Reflex Sight
- Sniper Scope
- Solozero NVG Enhanced
- Integral Hybrid
- Viper Reflex Sight
- PBX Holo 7 Sight
- Merc Thermal Optic
- Monocle Reflex Sight
- Canted Hybrid
- Variable Zoom Scope
- Cronen C480 Pro Optic
- Cronen LP945 Mini Reflex
- AN-94 Factory Heavy
- FORGE TAC Ultralight
- Folded Stock
- Fss Close Quarters Stock
- VLK PX-9 Pero
- Commando Foregrip
- Merc Foregrip
- 12-Gauge Deputy
- Bipod
- M203 40mm Recon
- M203 40mm Concussive
- Ranger Foregrip
- M203 40mm Flash
- M203 40mm Smokescreen
- Tactical Foregrip
- M203 40mm Incendiary
- M203 40mm High-explosive
- Operator Foregrip
- 45 Round Mags
- 60 Round Casket Mags
- Granulated Grip Tape
- Stippled Grip Tape
- Rubberized Grip Tape
- Heavy Hitter
- Recon
- Frangible - Wounding
- Mo' Money
- FMJ
- Sleight of Hand
- Fast Melee
- Frangible - Disabling
- Fully Loaded
- Presence of Mind
Faster ways of unlocking new Season 5 guns
While grinding the game and leveling up the Battle Pass is one way of unlocking the new Season 5 guns, there are alternative methods, albeit not free.
One way is to buy the Battle Pass Bundle. That would instantly unlock the first 20 Tiers, and, with it, the ISO SMG. You can then purchase the next 16 Tiers to the second Season 5 gun at $1.50 each. That will unlock you the AN-94 assault rifle too.
There is also, of course, the option to just purchase the whole Battle Pass outright. That would cost around $150 USD, but would unlock all of the Tiers and rewards at once. Both of the new guns would be included in that package.
For full details on everything Infinity Ward has added to Modern Warfare & Warzone, check out our August 5 update patch notes.