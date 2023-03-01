JoeWo believes competitive Warzone 2 could be “way bigger” than the CDL

JoeWo doesn’t have much faith in Warzone 2 ever becoming a competitive title, but if it did, he believes it would surpass the CDL.

The Call of Duty League moved from YouTube to Twitch for the 2023 season, and the transition worked wonders. CDL Major 2 attracted more viewers than almost every other CoD esports event in history, reaching a peak viewer count of over 300,000 between the mainstream and watch parties.

Competitive CoD also received a major boost with the introduction of Ranked Play. Modern Warfare 2 Twitch viewership numbers skyrocketed, increasing by over 4.2 million in total hours watched. CharlieINTEL reported MW2 surpassed Warzone 2 viewership.

WZ2 is finally receiving a ranked mode, and JoeWo claimed it would be more popular than the CDL under the right circumstances.

JoeWo and Fifakill discuss the future of competitive Warzone

Activision Warzone 2 is set to receive a ranked mode in Season 3 or later.

Call of Duty hosts the annual World Series of Warzone event and sporadically hosts LAN tournaments such as the C.O.D.E Bowl, but there isn’t an official franchised league like the CDL. Warzone 2 competitive player Fifakill and JoeWo debated whether or not the battle royale could ever be a successful esport.

Warzone 2 also added custom servers in the Season 2 update, allowing competitive players to host wager tournaments. A competitive mode could open the door for casual players to take their game to the next level, but JoeWo doesn’t necessarily see it that way.

“I came to the competitive conclusion that this game will never be a truly competitive game at all or ever.”

Fifakill chimed in, “I think the biggest problem with Warzone competitive is they don’t want it to take away from the CDL.”

Joe agreed, arguing, “I guarantee it would be way bigger.”

Feef added, “If Warzone had a league like the CDL did, all of the CDL players would just play Warzone anyways.”

It will be interesting to see if Warzone 2 undergoes a similar boost in competitive interest when the ranked mode eventually releases.