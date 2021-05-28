JGOD showcases major changes to meta Warzone optics after May 27 update - Dexerto

Popular Warzone YouTube JGOD has highlighted some pretty big changes to certain optics following the May 27 update to the battle royale.

It’s been well over a year since Warzone first sprung onto the market and become one of the premier battle royale titles around, and the game continues to evolve at pace.

Raven Software are releasing updates on a regular basis, making changes to the 80’s-themed Verdansk map, the game’s weapons, as well as a whole bunch of other stuff.

Most recently, they released an update on May 27 that nerfed the AMAX, tweaked the recoil on the FARA, and changed the spawn rate of trucks in solos. Additionally, changes were made to some of the most popular optics, and if you haven’t checked them out, you’re in for a shock.

The sights in question that were tweaked in the update were the Axial Arms 3x, Royal & Kross 4x, and SUSAT Multizoom. These changes have put them more in line with Modern Warfare optics where you can see quite a bit more in your peripheral vision.

Additionally, the LW3 Tundra‘s normal optic was tweaked, toning down the ‘fisheye lens effect’ that had annoyed players for quite some time.

Warzone YouTuber JGOD highlighted the changes following the update and said there is a “huge difference” to all of them now, with other players suggesting it’s now going to be difficult to get shots off at range with the Axial Arms and Multizoom.

Huge Difference After the Update pic.twitter.com/ZasuKi87lg — James – JGOD (@JGODYT) May 27, 2021

Susat after update pic.twitter.com/BG4JlIkajG — James – JGOD (@JGODYT) May 27, 2021

If that’s the case, some players might opt to run a sniper instead of an assault rifle for their range fights, but others will find a way to keep things as they are.

Furthermore, if the changes are unpopular and affect the battle royale too much, they could be reverted somewhat by Raven in the future. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.