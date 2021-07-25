JGOD reveals “bugged” QBZ loadout making it one of Warzone’s best weapons

Popular Warzone YouTuber JGOD has revealed that the QBZ is a bit “bugged” at the moment, but in a good way, and it’s all because of the Salvo 60 Round Fast Mag attachment.

Following the last few updates to Warzone, the QBZ has been receiving a bit more love from players, even if it still isn’t the most popular weapon in the battle royale.

Currently, according to stats from WZRanked, it sits as the 27th most-used gun in the game, but it has been highlighted by some players as the next big thing.

That includes JGOD who has hyped up the Cold War assault rifle over the last few weeks, including it in his choices for potential meta-changing weapons. Now, though, he’s shown how the weapon is ever so slightly “bugged.”

Advertisement

The Warzone YouTuber, who is constantly testing weapons to stay ahead of the curve, has been inundated with calls to check out the QBZ and its two 60-round magazine attachments.

After some testing, he came to the conclusion that there is something amiss. “Finally got around to testing it as people have mentioned it, but QBZ MAG is Bugged,” he said.

JGOD noted that, while using the “meta builds” of “Last Muzzle, Last Barrel, 3x, and Recoil Grip” attachments, the Salvo 60 Round Fast Mag has a faster ADS and reload time than the Stanag 60 Rnd Drum, clocking in at 88 and 33 milliseconds quicker, respectively.

Advertisement

Finally got around to testing it as people have mentioned it, but QBZ MAG is Bugged w/Meta Builds (Last Muzzle, Last Barrel, 3x, Recoil Grip) Stanag 60 Rnd Drum

400ms ADS

1.568s Reload Add Time Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag

317ms ADS (83ms Faster)

1.535s Reload Add Time (33ms Faster) — James – JGOD (@JGODYT) July 24, 2021

Some fans suggested that he should keep things quiet to avoid getting the QBZ changed by Raven, but with it being JGOD, he’s always pointing out when something is wrong.

It remains to be seen if the devs will spring into action and fix things, or if players will get a chance to abuse it for a while yet.