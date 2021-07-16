JGOD highlights possible Warzone meta changes after Season 4 Reloaded update

Popular Warzone YouTuber JGOD has picked out a few weapons that could crack the meta following the Season 4 Reloaded update, including a resurgence for a Modern Warfare weapon.

Over the past couple of Warzone seasons, the meta has been pretty much locked into a few different weapons. If you’re not carrying a KAR98, Mac-10, AMAX, or even a Grau, you’re probably not going to win.

There have been a few changes made over time to try and shake things up, and while new weapons have appeared, those dominant ones are still the key to a win.

Well, the Season 4 Reloaded patch has again brought about some weapon changes, and while the meta probably won’t see sweeping changes, a few weapons could get some love.

Shortly after the update went live, Warzone content creator JGOD did a quick dive into the stat tweaks, and noted that there are plenty of changes to get your teeth stuck into, with almost every weapon seeing a time-to-kill change.

As a result, he picked some weapons that could become widely used as players start changing things up. “I think for sure the FARA and C58 are still going to be up there. The QBZ might sneak up a little bit. The Groza had a little bit of a recoil change so maybe that’s going to be viable,” the YouTuber said.

“Where I think it’s going to be a little weird is the SMG category. I might just go the Sykov full-auto because that’s pretty easy to use, you get an 80-round mag, your mobility sucks but it’s kinda how you’ve got to do.” The YouTuber also noted the Cold War MP5 is “definitely not going to be as dominant” as before but the biggest loser is the LC10.

While the YouTuber is usually quick to have the go-to changes for the meta, he says that it’ll take time to see where the community lands.

As per stats from WZRanked, the Krig 6 has seen some love with an increased pick rate of almost 11% while the Grau has also climbed up the charts again.