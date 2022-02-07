JGOD claims Warzone Season 2 will be “another flop” if lingering issues aren’t fixed

Warzone Pacific has been plagued with bugs, issues, and hackers which has JGOD fuming that these will ruin Season 2 if they aren’t fixed immediately.

Season 1 of Warzone Pacific has been an interesting one, to say the least. From cheaters raging about their broken hacks to cars being flown around Caldera, a lot has gone down.

On top of that, the game has been nearly unplayable for console gamers as textures fail to load or the game gets stuck in a crashing loophole.

This is why the devs announced Season 2 would be delayed, so the studio could have more time to look into the game’s problems. However, Warzone expert JGOD is irate as nothing has been changed and he thinks this next season could end up being a flop.

JGOD worried Warzone Season 2 will fail

In a YouTube video posted on February 7, JGOD turned the clock back and looked at some tweets from Call of Duty. He highlighted different issues in the game that have not been fixed.

A message from CoD on January 11 promised to fix multiple issues for console players. That still hasn’t been resolved. Later on, he pulled up an ADS glitch from 2019 that is still occurring in today’s game.

As he continued his rant, he mentions that the devs claimed to be working on solving these but haven’t. He believes this could be the downfall of the BR. “If this [all the issues] is not fixed it’s going to be a flop of a season.”

JGOD does think Raven Software can still save the season but it would require a tall task. “They need to make sure this update fixes 99% of the current issues we have.”

Season 2 is set to launch on February 14 so make sure to check back on our Call of Duty page for all the latest information.