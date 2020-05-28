How to watch TeeP's 2v2 Doritos Warzone event: schedule, bracket, teams

2014 Call of Duty World Champion and star Twitch streamer Tyler 'TeeP' Polchow is hosting a $10,000 CoD: Warzone tournament, called TeeP's Trials, as part of the new Doritos Disruptor Series, powered by Twitch Rivals.

The Doritos Disruptor Series is a new competition from Twitch Rivals that will feature five top content creators hosting several tournaments, the first being TeeP and Warzone.

There is no shortage of star names in this event as some of the biggest streamers on Twitch will be battling it out in CoD's newest battle royale for a slice of the $10,000 prize pool.

Advertisement

When is the TeeP's Trials Warzone tournament?

The event is taking place on Thursday, May 28, at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET and is expected to last for at least a few hours. It will be live-streamed on both the official Twitch Rivals channel and TeeP's own page as well, where he and the Call of Duty League's Joe 'MerK' DeLuca are casting the action.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Advertisement

TeeP's Trials bracket & standings

A live bracket for this event is being provided on the Twitch Rivals Doritos Disruptor Series page, and it will be updated throughout the tournament as results from each match come in.

STANDINGS

Placement Team Prizing 1 $4,000 2 $2,000 3/4 $1,000 3/4 $1,000 5/8 5/8 5/8 5/8

Players and teams

There are 16 streamers participating today, split into eight teams of two since this is a 2v2 competition. As mentioned above, there is some serious star power being featured – a healthy mix of top Twitch streamers, battle royale stars, pro Call of Duty players, and more.

DrDisrespect & DougisRaw

Crimsix & Aydan

NICKMERCS & Swagg

Symfuhny & HusKers

Scump & FormaL

Nadeshot & Tommey

Crowder & TBA

Cloakzy & TBA

Advertisement

Format & scoring

TeeP's Trials is a 2v2 single-elimination Warzone tournament that employs what is commonly referred to as a 'kill-race' format. The teams matched against each other in each round queue into a Quads lobby together and try to get as many eliminations as they can. So, while they may technically be teammates in-game, they are opponents for the purposes of the competition.

Read More: Vikkstar and FaZe pros set another Warzone record

After two games of Warzone, the duo with the more combined eliminations advances to the next round while the losing team is eliminated. If there is a tiebreaker, then they play a third 'Sudden Death' game, and if kills are still tied after that, then the pair with the higher combined damage is considered the winner.

Once the final standings are set, the first-place team then gets to face TeeP and MerK in a 'Final Boss Match' for an extra $2,000, which means that the winners could walk away from this event with $6,000 in total prizes.