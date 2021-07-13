How to watch $30K Jack Link’s Invitational Warzone tournament: stream, schedule, teams

Another Warzone Season 4 tournament is upon us as Envy is hosting the $30,000 Jack Link’s Invitational. From when the action kicks off to a rundown of the format, here’s everything there is to know.

$30,000 prize pool up for grabs

2v2 kill-race format in a double-elim bracket

DiazBiffle, Tommey, Swagg, Aydan among big names competing

Yet another Season 4 event is in the cards, with Envy’s latest Jack Link’s Invitational mere hours away. The world’s biggest names and most popular competitors will be diving into the 2v2 tournament, and we’ve got everything you need to know.

Envy’s $30K Jack Link’s Invitational: Streams & Schedule

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The $30K Jack Link’s Invitational is set to be hosted on the official TeamEnvy Twitch channel. This hub stream should keep track of updated results throughout the event.

It all kicks off on Wednesday, July 13 with the first games starting at 10AM PT | 12PM CT | 1PM ET.

While the hub stream is there, you can also tune into many of the top competitors directly. From DiazBiffle to Aydan, fans can watch along with their favorite players as they navigate through the double-elim bracket.

Envy’s $30K Jack Link’s Invitational: Format

Envy’s new $30K Jack Link’s Invitational drops many of the world’s best players into direct competition. Boasting a standard duos kill-race format, teams of two join up into a single quad lobby while fighting for as many eliminations as possible.

All games in the winner’s bracket are best of three while lower bracket games are best of one.

Below is a complete prize pool breakdown for the $30K event.

1st – $15,000

2nd – $10,000

3rd – $5,000

Envy’s $30K Jack Link’s Invitational: Teams & Players

32 players are locked in for the $30K Invitational making this one of the more stacked events we’ve seen in Season 4.

Below is a complete list of every Duo confirmed for the tournament.,

Teams

Tommey & Almond DiazBiffle & SuperEvan TeeP & DougIsRaw JoeWo & Stukawaki ZLaner & Destroy Picnick & oakleyboiii BobbyPoff & Mayappo Warsz & ZSmit Jukeyz & Fifakill Imangelikaa & Fxxzn Unrational & Scummn Swagg & Booya Rated & Aydan Sebasberon & Lenun HusKers & Newbz Rallied & Blazt

With the tournament just hours away, we’ll be keeping you updated right here as the event gets underway — it’s nearly here now!