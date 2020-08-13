How to watch $150K Twitch Rivals Warzone: streams, teams, format, more

Twitch Rivals is hosting a massive Call of Duty: Warzone tournament to celebrate the recent launch of Modern Warfare Season 5, and we've got everything you need to watch and follow all of the action live.

There's no denying that Warzone has been one of the most popular games since its launch back in May, so much so that it's also become a fan-favorite for competitive events as well.

Following the Toronto Ultra's own $100,000 tournament the week prior, Twitch Rivals has organized an even bigger competition spanning both the North American and European regions.

When is the Twitch Rivals Warzone NA finals?

With the European half of the event now wrapped up, the attention has flipped to the North American finals, which are taking place on Thursday, August 13, starting at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET. That's being streamed live on the official Twitch Rivals channel, which we've included here for your convenience.

Players & teams

As with every big Warzone tourney nowadays, this one too is a star-studded event that features some of the biggest names in gaming content creation, including NICKMERCS, TimTheTatman, Tfue, TeeP, Cloakzy, HusKerrs, and more.

NICKMERCS, Swagg, Biffle

TimTheTatman, Rated, TheDezmond

Tfue, 2Pac, Destroy

SuperEvan, Frozone, Booya

HusKerrs, Symfuhny, cloakzy

Thumbless Cudi, Thumbless Jaydar, Braalik

lfdeez, dreamcrazzy, Matty_ReRe

MerK, TeeP, DougisRaw

IceManIsaac, AverageJoeWo, exzachtt

Neso, Trainwrecks, Royalize

Bronana, Pineqples, austinFBZ

Yungstaz, MuTeX, Aydan

aHTracT, JaredFPS, Colorss95

chun, chocoTaco, Pieman

Bartonologist, RussDaddy, BryanTheJet

Censor, Dashy, BobbyPoffGaming

Tommey, Almxnd, newbz

Braxtvn, ProblemWright, Lamxnte

Tourva, Redman_Lyons, Ranksss

Live leaderboard

The official leaderboard for today's tournament is being updated live on another Twitch Rivals channel, which we've also included below.

Format & rules

This Twitch Rivals Warzone event is a Trios tournament that's split into two parts. The first is a two hour and 30 minute timed portion during which teams have to try and get as many high-scoring games as they can, with only the top three matches counting towards their overall score.

After this phase is over, the top four scoring teams then advance to the finals, which follows the same concept except it's only 45 minutes, with those points being added to the teams' scores from the first half.

Here is the scoring structure that's being used today:

Victory: 25 Points (+5)

Reach Top 2: 20 Points (+5)

Reach Top 3: 15 Points (+5)

Reach Top 4: 10 Points (+3)

Reach Top 7: 7 Points (+3)

Reach Top 10: 4 Points (+2)

Reach Top 15: 2 Points (+1)

Reach Top 20: 1 Point (+1)

Each Elimination = +1 Point

If there are any ties in the leaderboard, the following tiebreaker system will be used:

Total Victories in Time Limit

Total Kills in Time Limit

Avg. Placement in All Games

Total Points Scored in All Games

Prize breakdown

The $150,000 overall prize pool is split in half for the two regions, with NA and EU getting $75,000 each. In addition, there are some incentive-based bonuses as well, such as most kills in a game, most damage, and more.

Main Event Paytable

1st: $9,000

2nd: $6,000

3rd: $4,200

4th: $3,600

5th: $3,000

6th: $2,700

7th: $2,400

8th: $2,100

9th: $1,800

10th: $1,500

11-15th: $1,200

16-20th: $1,050

21-25th: $900

26-30th: $750

Main Event Bonus #1 - Most Kills in One Game (Team)

1st: $1,200

2nd: $900

3rd: $600

Main Event Bonus #2 - Most Wins in All Games (Team)

1st: $1,200

2nd: $900

3rd: $600

Main Event Bonus #3 - Most Damage in All Games (Team)

1st: $1,200

2nd: $900

3rd: $600

Main Event Bonus #4 - Most Kills by One Player in All Games (Solo)

1st: $1,500

2nd: $1,000

3rd: $650

European Twitch Rivals Warzone placements

As mentioned above, the EU half of this competition already took place on August 12, with Team Makatao coming in first place. Here are the full final placements:

We will have the full final placements for the NA half once the tournament concludes on August 13.