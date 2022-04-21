Underrated Welgun attachment makes it perfect sniper support in Warzone

Warzone YouTuber Metaphor has discovered a powerful attachment for the Welgun that transforms the SMG into a dominant sniper support option.

When it comes to SMGs in Warzone, the MP40 and Owen Gun stand out from the crowd as the two meta choices in Season 2 Reloaded.

These guns excel due to their incredibly fast TTK and mobility making them powerhouses at close-quarters, especially on the Rebirth Island map.

Despite this, some players prefer to run a class that can perform at a slightly longer range and act as more of a sniper support setup.

Well, Warzone YouTuber Metaphor believes the Welgun fits this role perfectly, as long as you’re running a specific barrel attachment.

Welgun sniper support Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: 240mm Hockenson 43

240mm Hockenson 43 Optic: GW 03

Stock: SA 43 Folding

SA 43 Folding Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Grooved Grip

Perk 1: Fleet

Perk 2: Quick

Instead of building the Welgun as a typical close-quarter SMG, Metaphor has decided to kit out the weapon with more versatile attachments that allow it to perform at a slightly longer range.

The most fundamental change is the switch of the meta 320mm SA Shrouded to the 240mm Hockenson barrel, giving the weapon significantly less bullet drop-off.

This makes it a perfect sniper support option to rival the Cold War AK47 or LAPA. Not only that, Metaphor’s choice of stock and rear grip gives the gun an insane amount of strafe speed.

Finally, the rest of the build focuses on maximizing the Welgun’s damage and with the perks boosting mobility, this setup is a force to be reckoned with in the right players’ hands.

So, if you’re creating a Kar98k or Swiss setup and need a reliable SMG to go alongside your rifle, this is definitely a build worth testing.

While ARs often perform better at long-range, running an SMG in a sniper support build provides you with a huge amount of mobility, and even opens up chances to push weakened squads aggressively.