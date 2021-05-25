How to gift a Battle Pass in Warzone & Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

Call of Duty players can now gift their friends a Battle Pass in Warzone & Black Ops Cold War using the game’s companion app.

Having released back in 2020, Warzone has certainly had time to build a catalog of incredible cosmetics for players to collect. While a lot of these blueprints and skins can be purchased directly from the store, it’s the Battle Pass that offers the best value for money.

For only 1000 CoD points, players can unlock 100 tiers of rewards to progress through and earn. Despite this, until now, it was impossible for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone players to gift their friends the Battle Pass.

Well, the developers have finally implemented this feature and it’s now possible to surprise your squadmates with the latest cosmetics and rewards that the game has to offer.

How to gift a Battle Pass in Warzone & Cold War

Gifting a Battle Pass in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War is a relatively simple process but there are a few requirements before you can complete the purchase.

Firstly, you’ll need to make sure you have two-factor authentication activated on your Activision account and ensure been friends with the giftee for over 7 days. After that, make sure you have the Call of Duty companion app installed on one of your devices.

Next, simply follow the steps below to gift the Battle Pass:

Install the Call of Duty companion app Log in with your Activision account details Tap the player tab listed at the bottom of the screen Select ‘Gift Battle Pass’ Choose the friend you want to purchase the pass for Complete the transaction and you’re all set!

After you’ve sent the gift, the giftee will need to visit the ‘Battle Pass’ tab in-game and redeem their Battle Pass token. They’ll start from tier 0 of the reward track and can begin unlocking the exclusive rewards.

So there you have it, that’s exactly how you can purchase a Battle Pass for a squadmate in Warzone & Black Ops Cold War.

With so many impressive cosmetics to collect, it’s certainly a gift that’ll keep them busy and playing for a long time to come.