How to create a Counter UAV in Warzone

UAVs are particularly common in Call of Duty: Warzone, but a host of players don't know that Counter or Advanced UAVs are also available. Here's how to get them.

It is nothing new in Warzone to have a UAV called in on you, or to call one in for yourself. They are available for $4,000 at any Buy Station, and are especially useful in early game scenarios when it is less likely that enemies have earned the Ghost perk.

However, a recent Warzone update enabled players to earn Counter UAVs, but it appears a lot of players are still unaware of the changes. Past leaks and glitches have suggested that they will be coming to Buy Stations like any other killstreak, they are currently available in a much more expensive form.

How to get a Counter UAV in Warzone

While they could soon be available for the same price as buying a fallen teammate back, they are currently available for $16,000. This is because, in Warzone's current build, the only way to call in a Counter UAV is to call in four UAVs simultaneously.

Calling in four UAVs is hardly a cost-effective way of earning yourself a Counter UAV, but you also earn an Advanced UAV at the same time.

This shows on players' radars by showing red arrows for all opposition players. Like the Blackbirds and VSATs of old, players with Ghost are not hidden from these Advanced UAVs so they are a top tier streak, at any point of the game.

Stack up $16,000 Head to a buy station Buy four UAVs and use them in quick succession You will now have a Counter UAV/Advanced UAV in the air

Away from their lucrative cost, another issue with Counter UAVs is, in their current build, players calling them in do not get vocal confirmation that one is active.

Enemies receive a vocal prompt that one has been called in, but there does not appear to be any confirmation for the player calling in the streak.

This is frustrating for now, but it does appear that a Counter UAV will be added to the game's buy station in a future update. Until then, $16,000 please.