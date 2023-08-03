How Tactical Pets work in MW2 & Warzone 2: New Companion feature explained

Man’s best friend has arrived in Call of Duty. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players can now bring a Tactical Pet Companion into battle so before you get chomped, brush up on how this unique system works.

After weeks of anticipation, Season 5 is now in focus across both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. As usual, that means new weapons, maps, modes, a range of in-game events, and plenty more are all in the mix to keep fans hooked for another season.

Among the new additions this time around, however, came something rather unique. Pets. No, really. Operators can now drop into combat with their favorite animal companion.

So to get yourself familiar with the change before you get chewed up on Al Mazrah, here’s a full rundown on how the Tactical Pet Companion system works.

Activision Your friendly pet dog can ruin the enemy’s day in either Warzone 2 or MW2.

How Tactical Pets work in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2

For the most part, Tactical Pets purely serve as an additional cosmetic while out in the heat of combat. Your furry friend will be alongside you in battle, but can’t be harmed in any way, as a recent dev blog explained. Not by the enemy team or by your own accidental mishaps.

Where these Tactical Pets do come into play, however, is through unique Finishing Moves. If you’re looking to add insult to injury, your companion can leap forward and bite through a downed enemy to really add salt in the wound with a brutal finisher animation.

This function remains exactly the same across Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer offering, Warzone 2’s Battle Royale playlists, and DMZ as well.

How to equip Tactical Pets Companion in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2

To equip your own Tactical Pet Companion in either Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2, follow these simple steps below:

Open either Warzone 2 or Modern Warfare 2

Head to the Customize Operator tab

Select the Operator you want to use

Open the Finishing Move tab

Once opened, equip the Bark and Bite finishing move

So that’s all there is to the new Tactical Pets Companion feature for the time being. Given this new arrival only just debuted in Season 5, we’re sure to see plenty more options added in the weeks and months to come, perhaps even with other animals joining the mix too.