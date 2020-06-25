'Groundbreaking' Warzone glitch completely deletes chunks of Verdansk

Verdansk could transform into a nightmarish map the next time you drop in for a Warzone session, as a new glitch is completely removing huge chunks of land.

If you’ve been playing Warzone lately, you may have encountered a number of all-new issues in Season 4. Some players have been dropping in without a trace, while others have been using broken weapons with any attachment in the game.

On top of these problems, simply making it to the ground is becoming more of a challenge as the weeks go by. Players have just begun noticing an absurd texture glitch that outright deletes huge sections of the map.

While the ground all but disappears, many buildings and trees seem to vanish as well. The entirety of Verdansk comes across as a jumbled mess of bits and pieces.

“This is actually potato mode right now,” popular Twitch streamer ‘xcaliz0rz’ joked upon dropping into a Quads matchup. The glitch was so impactful that they couldn’t even read the text above locations while floating down into Verdansk.

As they moved closer to the ground, various sections popped in and out while textures continued to glitch like never before. “Oh these are trees,” they explained while hilariously flying past random patches of green in the sky.

Unfortunately, the issues persisted long after landing as well. Even with boots technically on the ground, there was rarely a textured ground underneath them at all.

The issue appeared to strike at random, as teammates in the group were able to see Verdansk just fine. So if you’re playing on PC, there’s a chance that a similar bug could drop you into a mostly untextured version of the map sometime soon.

This certainly isn’t the first time that texture issues have bogged down the battle royale experience. At least this streamer was able to stay on the map. Others in the past have been dropped all the way through the map and to their deaths.

Warzone’s latest patch only just arrived on June 23. However, it’s likely that Infinity Ward will look to squash this truly ‘groundbreaking’ bug with the next big update.