Modern Warfare June 23 patch notes: Warzone Quads, new MP modes, more

Call of Duty developers Infinity Ward have released a new playlist update for Modern Warfare and Warzone, one that's brought back Battle Royale Quads, several new modes in multiplayer, and more.

The developers' decision to remove BR Quads in favor of the Realism version wasn't positively received by the player-base, so, just a few days later, IW have brought it back in their June 23 patch.

This means that the regular BR versions of Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads are now all available at the same time, along with Plunder Quads replacing Blood Money in the game's other playlist option.

As for multiplayer, the devs have introduced several new modes, including the debut of All or Nothing, Face Off, and Stir-Crazy 10v10.

Modern Warfare & Warzone June 23 playlist update

Today's playlist update for #ModernWarfare and #Warzone are now live across all platforms!

Boots on the Ground War

Realism Mosh Pit

All or Nothing

Face Off

Stir-Crazy (10v10)

Plunder Quads (Replaces Blood Money)

BR Quads (Replaces Realism BR)

New multiplayer modes explained

All or Nothing is a brand new variant of the classic Free-For-All mode, except instead of being able to use their desired loadouts, players will spawn in with the bare minimum - a Throwing Knife, empty pistol, and basic perks. The objective is to scavenge around for more gear and loot, such as ammo and better weapons, and use them to reach the 20 kills that are necessary to win.

Face Off combines Gunfight with the more usual multiplayer modes, such as Domination, Kill Confirmed, Grind and more, which are all played on the smaller maps used in the popular 3v3 playlist.

Last but not least, Stir-Crazy 10v10 - a playlist that takes regular 6v6 maps and adds an extra four players on each team, which results in - you guessed it: craziness!

New Gaz Operator bundle

As for new cosmetic items, the playlist update also sees the Gaz Operator bundle make its way into the shop, featuring Kyle 'Gaz' Garrick as the newest playable Operator. Gaz was one of the characters from the Modern Warfare campaign and a member of the Task Force 141, but older CoD fans will also remember him from the CoD4 single-player story.

The set includes two weapon blueprints - Fair Brass and Tanker - as well as a new camo for the Kali Sticks, called Hit Sticks.

The Gaz Operator bundle is now available in the #ModernWarfare & #Warzone in-game store. pic.twitter.com/aiuFE0ZFmE — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) June 23, 2020

Some were expecting today's update to be larger, such as rolling out some of the new mid-Season 4 content that's in the official roadmap, as well as the highly-anticipated weapon balancing patch that's supposed to be nerfing the Grau.

That will be coming on another day, presumably in early July, so players will have to suffice with just new playlists and modes for now.