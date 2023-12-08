God of War’s Kratos actor brutally roasts Modern Warfare 3 at The Game Awards 2023

Kratos voice actor Christopher Judge took aim at the Call of Duty franchise, joking that his now iconic 2022 speech at the Game Awards was longer than the entire Modern Warfare 3 campaign.

The first presenter of The Games Awards 2023 was none other than the God of War himself, with Kratos voice actor Christopher Judge taking to the stage.

Straight out of the gates, the awards were quick to make fun of the voice actor’s now iconic appearance at the 2022 awards, in which his speech for winning best performance went on for 8 minutes.

As Judge took to the stage, the wrapping up music almost immediately began, with Judge jokingly stating “you motherf*ckers” before then coming out with the ceremony’s first big burn of the night.

After addressing his long speech from 2022, the voice actor then took aim at the Call of Duty franchise.

“Alright, I get it. I’m not gonna stand up here making long speeches. I’m going to stick to the script. No eight-minute speech like last year.

But fun fact, my speech was actually longer than this year’s Call of Duty campaign.” The actor then laughing before adding “Another company I’ll never work for.”

