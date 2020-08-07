Warzone Speedrunning Kaspersky Apex Legends Season 6
Call of Duty

FaZe Swagg reveals his ideal ISO Warzone Season 5 loadout

by Jacob Hale
Activision / Instagram: swagg_

Share

Warzone

Call of Duty YouTuber FaZe Swagg has revealed his ideal loadout for the new Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 5 SMG, the ISO, off the back of an impressive Warzone run.

Season 5 launched on August 5 and made some huge changes to both Modern Warfare multiplayer and Warzone. In Verdansk, the Stadium was opened up and a train added to the southwest part of the map housing some top-tier loot.

Advertisement

Obviously, as with each new season, a couple of extra guns were added to the weapon pool: the classic AN-94 assault rifle, and a new submachine gun called the ISO.

Swagg Pamaj and Mboze
Instagram: swagg_
Swagg has established himself as a top Call of Duty content creator.

While the AN-94 has already been picked up by a number of streamers and pro players, such as Seattle Surge’s Octane who is a huge fan, the ISO seems to have flown under the radar a little.

Advertisement

Swagg decided to give it a chance though, and was left pleasantly surprised, saying the gun is a “solid” weapon choice for Warzone.

The FaZe Clan member paired his ISO with a Kilo 141 assault rifle to help in those long-range gunfights, but the new SMG didn’t look entirely out of place in Verdansk. Here’s what he decked it out with:

  • Barrel: FSS Nightshade
  • Stock: ISO Collapsible
  • Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
  • Ammunition: 50 Round Drums
  • Perk: Sleight of Hand

Swagg ISO Warzone class
YouTube: Swagg
Swagg's ISO Warzone loadout in full.

Obviously, while this is what Swagg is running with, it might not necessarily be perfect for everyone. For example, you might prefer to opt for a Tac Laser or some kind of Rear Grip rather than the Sleight of Hand perk for increased accuracy and precision.

Advertisement

Skip to 16:35 for loadout details

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PNcQ6e5SM3k

 

Much of this loadout matches up with what you might expect from a good SMG class in Warzone. Commando Foregrip helps with recoil stabilization and aiming stability, while extended ammo mags are almost a necessity in Verdansk.

So give this loadout a go and see how it feels — you might just find your new favorite gun for tearing up your enemies in Warzone.

Advertisement