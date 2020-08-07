FaZe Swagg reveals his ideal ISO Warzone Season 5 loadout

Call of Duty YouTuber FaZe Swagg has revealed his ideal loadout for the new Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 5 SMG, the ISO, off the back of an impressive Warzone run.

Season 5 launched on August 5 and made some huge changes to both Modern Warfare multiplayer and Warzone. In Verdansk, the Stadium was opened up and a train added to the southwest part of the map housing some top-tier loot.

Obviously, as with each new season, a couple of extra guns were added to the weapon pool: the classic AN-94 assault rifle, and a new submachine gun called the ISO.

While the AN-94 has already been picked up by a number of streamers and pro players, such as Seattle Surge’s Octane who is a huge fan, the ISO seems to have flown under the radar a little.

Swagg decided to give it a chance though, and was left pleasantly surprised, saying the gun is a “solid” weapon choice for Warzone.

The FaZe Clan member paired his ISO with a Kilo 141 assault rifle to help in those long-range gunfights, but the new SMG didn’t look entirely out of place in Verdansk. Here’s what he decked it out with:

Barrel: FSS Nightshade

FSS Nightshade Stock: ISO Collapsible

ISO Collapsible Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 50 Round Drums

50 Round Drums Perk: Sleight of Hand

Obviously, while this is what Swagg is running with, it might not necessarily be perfect for everyone. For example, you might prefer to opt for a Tac Laser or some kind of Rear Grip rather than the Sleight of Hand perk for increased accuracy and precision.

Skip to 16:35 for loadout details

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PNcQ6e5SM3k

Much of this loadout matches up with what you might expect from a good SMG class in Warzone. Commando Foregrip helps with recoil stabilization and aiming stability, while extended ammo mags are almost a necessity in Verdansk.

So give this loadout a go and see how it feels — you might just find your new favorite gun for tearing up your enemies in Warzone.