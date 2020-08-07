Octane reveals deadly Modern Warfare AN-94 loadout for Season 5

Season 5 of Modern Warfare just introduced the new AN-94 Assault Rifle and Call of Duty League (CDL) pro Sam ‘Octane’ Larew has got a playoff-ready loadout set for you to use online.

Infinity Ward only just deployed Season 5 of Modern Warfare and Warzone on August 4, releasing new weapons, maps, and plenty more. Just two days later, Seattle Surge’s Octane may have already created the best custom loadout for the powerful AN-94.

The AN-94 is a returning weapon from previous Call of Duty titles and certainly packs a punch this time around as well. It can only be unlocked by reaching Tier 31 in the brand new Battle Pass, however. Buying it outright or grinding for experience is the only way to claim the latest full-auto rifle.

While the M4 and the Grau might still be the most common ARs as we approach the CDL playoffs, the S5 weapon could shake things up in a big way. Here’s how Octane has decided to set up his AN-94 loadout.

Octane’s AN-94 Modern Warfare loadout

Right out of the gate, Octane has decided to attach a proper Optic for this weapon. While it can often free up an attachment slot for something more beneficial, the default iron sights are “atrocious,” according to Octane. “The red dot just feels a lot better, it’s not as clunky.”

There is a lot of personal choice in this regard, he admits. The G.I. Mini Reflex can be swapped out in favor of a Stock for instance. Though given the extreme recoil unique to the AN-94’s initial burst, Octane prefers the more precise targeting attachment.

In order to control said recoil, a few other attachments are going to come in handy. “It’s just not a good gun at close range at all,” he explained. “If you’re up close, chances are you’re going to lose a gunfight.” To prevent this, you’ll need to play patiently and try to take your fights from a distance. Relying on the Rear Grip will help you there.

Octane has already racked up some pro-level experience with the new S5 weapon to prove its effectiveness. While the loadout proved effective, “the general consensus of the pro community is that it’s a little bit too close to Champs time for a new gun. I’m hoping pro players kind of give me some leeway so I can use this gun,” he expressed.

Kicking off on August 19, this year’s CDL postseason boasts a whopping $4.6 million prize pool. There’s no telling if Octane will be allowed to fry with his custom AN-94 during the playoffs though. You can find the full list of attachments below.

Optic: G.I. Mini Reflex

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Barrel: VLK AN-94 Sila

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Muzzle: Compensator

One of his “favorite guns in Black Ops 2,” Octane is jazzed to see it return in Modern Warfare. Whether you’re holding down an objective in standard multiplayer or tearing up Verdansk in Warzone, this loadout can help pad your stats in no time.