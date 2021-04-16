Enable: OpTic Chicago roster in trouble if results don’t improve - Dexerto

During the Reverse Sweep CDL Preview show, hosts Katie Bedford, Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt, and Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker discuss how OpTic Chicago face a major headache if they don’t improve their Major performances.

OpTic Chicago has one of the most talented rosters in the Call of Duty League. They should, for all intents and purposes, be challenging to win every single Major without fail.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case, with the squad getting a 4th and 5th/6th placement at the first two Majors respectively.

While the most recent, at least, was the result of a freak, one-in-a-million 1v3, the results still just aren’t good enough for any OpTic side. This could cause the franchise a headache, according to the Reverse Sweep crew.

Advertisement

With rostermania the hot topic of discussion headed into Stage 3, OpTic was brought up, and both Enable and Pacman agreed that the situation could be more difficult for OpTic than with other teams.

After Katie asked whether it becomes difficult for OpTic if they can’t make changes, Enable agreed wholeheartedly. “I feel like I was in a similar situation as this OpTic team when I was on FaZe with Clay, Attach, and ZooMaa,” he said. “We looked at each other as brothers, then when things weren’t going as well, we were like ‘damn, we’re really good friends, but someone’s on the chopping block.

Advertisement

“I don’t think they’ll make a roster change, and I don’t even know who you would say, how could they possibly pick one person and say ‘he’s the one.’”

Pacman adds that the situation gets more difficult because nobody in particular is playing badly, making their options severely limited.

There’s also the fact that because each player is so good, finding adequate replacements wouldn’t be an easy feat in the slightest.

Of course, a roster change doesn’t seem on the cards for OpTic. However, if they continue to struggle at the biggest events, it might become necessary if they intend to contend for a championship.