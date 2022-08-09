Reverse Sweep: COD NEEDS This LAT-FaZe Rivalry! | CDL Major Review

In the latest Reverse Sweep episode, hosts Patrick ‘ACHES’ Price, Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt, Christopher ‘Parasite’ Duarte and Doug ‘Censor’ Martin, discuss the ongoing Atlanta FaZe and LA Thieves rivalry following LA Thieves’ domination in the Call Of Duty League Championship Final, as well as the future of competitive Call Of Duty ahead of Modern Warfare 2.

Los Angeles Thieves came into the Call Of Duty League Championship Finals showing their continued strengths, and ultimately conquered the number one seeded team, Atlanta FaZe, in the grand final.

LA Thieves’ continued dominance

Prior to Call Of Duty Champs, LA Thieves were on the brink of falling short, and missing out on qualifying for playoffs, however, during Major 4 they overcame their inconsistencies, and were crowned champions, paving the way for them to later go on and win the entire Championship tournament.

When discussing their strengths on Reverse Sweep, Censor explained: “Getting aggressive, winning your fights and getting everyone hyped up. That’s the energy you need if you want to win the entire tournament. Half of the battle is the preparation and the skill, as well as having the right group of guys, but the other half of it is turning up on game day and taking the trophy, which they did. I don’t think every competitor has that team mentality and dynamic.”

LA Thieves with the Call Of Duty Championship Trophy

Looking into the future of COD esports…

Many players have complained about the lack of competitiveness seen in Call Of Duty Vanguard, mainly due to the game’s unpredictable maps and spawns. Ahead of upcoming title Modern Warfare 2, our hosts discuss the changes they would like to see made within the game, to make it a better and more competitive game than Vanguard.

Enable said: “I just hope the game has good maps. I think the last two games have had horrible maps, they’ve been horrible to watch, and play. I hope that the new maps have colour, which supposedly they do. I just want good maps, anything else you can fix.”

The latest Reverse Sweep episode also covered the strengths shown by players such as Kenny and Drazah, the changes OpTic Texas need to urgently make, where Atlanta FaZe fell short, and more! Watch the full episode on YouTube.