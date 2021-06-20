Dr Disrespect wants one major change to Warzone’s Verdansk map

Dr Disrespect wishes Raven Software would make a pretty major change to Verdansk, and it includes bringing POI’s from another map.

Just like most other Warzone players, streaming star Dr Disrespect has continually raised issues with the battle royale and suggested changes that Raven Software could implement.

Sometimes, the Two-Time suggests some pretty normal changes – including cutting the price for buy station in solos, speeding up the zone speed, and weapon tweaks as well.

Yet, with this being The Doc, he also has some pretty outlandish ideas that might not be for everyone. That includes a map change he’d like to see made to Verdansk.

During a recent stream, the Two-Time once again aired his complaints with solos, saying it was the “worst” battle royale experience he’s ever had – even saying PUBG was better.

As a result, some fans offered up alternatives. Some suggested that he should play a different game, while others said he should just play the Rebirth Island modes and ignore Verdansk. Though, the Doc would rather mix the two.

“Rebirth is lit? I don’t know man. It’s cool, it’s cool. I wish they’d just include Rebirth Island in Warzone and kind of put it in a nice spot,” he said. “Almost like… I don’t know, maybe at the bottom of the dam? In the middle of the river? I don’t know.”

Timestamp of 7:14:29

The Doc noted that the story and lore around Warzone would ultimately need changing if it happened, but it’s a change he’d certainly be interested in.

It is rather unlikely that it’ll be a change that Raven considers, given that the Verdansk 1984 map looks set to last until Call of Duty: Vanguard releases later this year, as we’ve seen POI’s leaked for the rumored pacific-themed map.