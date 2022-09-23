Sources: Vegas Legion sign TJHaLy & Prolute, working on Clayster deal for CDL 2023 season

According to Dexerto sources, Vegas Legion are completing their Call of Duty League 2023 roster with Thomas ‘TJHaLy’ Haly, James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks, and Byron ‘Prolute’ Vera joining Donovan ‘Temp’ Laroda, with all except Clayster fully signed at the time of writing.

Vegas Legion is the newest name in the COD League, having relocated from Paris after three seasons.

The team has taken on the Vegas market — something that many Call of Duty fans have disapproved of — and are putting together perhaps their most star-studded roster yet ahead of the launch of Modern Warfare 2.

Sources have told Dexerto that as of writing, all of Temp, TJHaLy, and Prolute have officially signed with the franchise, with just Clayster yet to put pen to paper.

In the first three seasons of the CDL, Legion struggled to really make their mark on the league under the Paris Legion moniker.

This was capped off by a very disappointing Vanguard season, finishing with a 2-23 series record despite Temp being one of the most impressive players in the league.

This clearly marked a turning point for the franchise as they seek to invest more in 2023 and bring together a team that should be more hungry and more talented than any previous roster.

TJHaLy is coming in off the back of a rollercoaster season with Boston Breach, where he struggled to really leave the mark CDL fans know he’s capable of. Similarly, three-time world champion Clayster was dropped by New York Subliners early in the 2022 season, and Prolute represented OpTic throughout Major 3 and part of Major 4 to sub in for an injured Indervir ‘iLLeY’ Dhaliwal.

Vegas had previously been linked with the likes of Carlos ‘Venom’ Hernandez and Kenyen ‘Capsidal’ Sutton throughout the offseason, but settled on this quartet with a mixture of veteran pedigree and young talent looking to prove they deserve their spot.

The full Vegas Legion roster is set to be: