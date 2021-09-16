CoD Vanguard’s Pick-30 gunsmith has players missing BO2’s Pick-10

The Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer Beta is live for all players that have an access code. With a good amount of the community diving into the game, players are starting to miss Black Ops 2’s Pick-10 feature as Vanguard features a Pick-30 gunsmith.

Black Ops 2 is one of CoD’s most beloved games in the franchise. From the maps to the gunplay, players thought the game was well balanced.

With the evolution of Call of Duty, the gunsmith has seen many changes throughout the years. Some weapons can wield over eight attachments and multiple perks. Things that weren’t possible in previous titles.

One of Black Ops 2’s most iconic features, the Pick-10 Create-A-Class system, is being extremely missed as Vanguard decides to bring its own twist to the gunsmith.

Vanguard players want BO2 Pick-10 over the Pick-30

A huge part of CoD is the customization that players have access to with the gunsmith. With hundreds of different weapon and attachment combinations, players can really change the way they play.

Content creator, JGOD, led the charge when he took to Twitter to voice his gripes with the new Pick-30 gunsmith in the Vanguard Beta. This has people in their feelings, reminiscing on the Black Ops 2 days.

Went from a pick 10 to a pick 30+ 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LvyEOEs3NE — James – JGOD (@JGODYT) September 16, 2021

In Vanguard, players can have an attachment for each slot available on their weapon. As each weapon allows for 10 attachments, this gives players over 20 attachments between their weapons.

In Black Ops 2, players were allowed 10 things in total, this included, a gun, attachments, perks, and equipment. So in BO2, having 10 attachments on a weapon would not even be possible as it counts one slot as the weapon and another for each attachment.

Players were mindblown by this feature and reflected on why BO2’s system was really good for CoD.

Pick ten is the most balanced and has the best gameplay. Forces you to actually make intelligent decisions and trade offs. There is nothing intelligent about this tbh — Just Kco (@Kco2010kade) September 16, 2021

Pick 10 was the best create a class, man. This basic ass create a class from Mw2 is so bad… — 🍀 (@Luckyjust1y) September 16, 2021

I miss pick 10 class setups, you had to sacrifice one for another, all my clases were like, all for my primary weapon, and perks, sacrificing secondary, letals and tactical equipment — AlarNiko (@AlarNiko) September 16, 2021

Although there will always be an argument to which system works best, most players tend to lean toward previous gunsmiths than the newer ones.

While there is realistically no chance that Sledgehammer Games will change the way the gunsmith works, it does raise the question for future CoDs and what they decide best fits their game.