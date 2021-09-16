Call of Duty: Vanguard comic book shows off new protagonist

Sledgehammer Games teased a comic book inspired by Vanguard’s protagonist, Lieutenant Polina Petrova.

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s release is right around the corner, and fans are gearing up for Sledgehammer’s first CoD title since WWII back in 2017.

The Vanguard beta has launched, with PlayStation players getting the first taste of the action. As players get their hands on the game for the first time, there’s also some news about the story of the game, as well as a comic book, teased by the developers.

Vanguard comic book

Sledgehammer Games released a teaser for a comic book centered around one of the game’s four protagonists, Lt. Polina Petrova. Petrova is from the Soviet Union, a sniper from the 138th Rifle Division. Polina’s character is inspired by the real Lyudmila Pavlichenko, who was a sniper in the Red Army with over 300 confirmed kills.

Advertisement

The writers of Vanguard are hosting a panel at New York Comic-Con on October 10, where attendees will get a free issue of the comic. The panel is titled, “Navigating a Narrative Minefield: Writing a Call of Duty Story Across Video Games and Comics.”

See you at NYCC 👀 pic.twitter.com/T4KW04ZFd6 — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) September 15, 2021

The cover art of the comic teased in the tweet shows Polina surrounded by tons of dead soldiers, with a smoking rifle in her hands. Call of Duty: Vanguard is scheduled for release on November 5.