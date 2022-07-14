Everything in CoD Mobile Season 7 2022: Classic Zombies, new Perks, weapons, equipment, more

Brad Norton . 40 minutes ago

Although we’re still a ways off from CoD Mobile Season 7, the latest test server has given us plenty to look forward to in the weeks to come. From a potential return of classic Zombies to all-new weapons and equipment, here’s what we know.

While CoD Mobile’s jam-packed Season 6 update is still fresh, fans are already looking to the horizon for what’s next. Following on from a patch filled with vehicles, classic maps, and plenty more, Season 7 has a tough act to follow.

Though if the latest test build is any indication, the next update seems up to the task. From a range of new tools and abilities to a possible Zombies return, there’s plenty to look forward to.

So as the update draws near, here’s a full rundown on everything we know about CoD Mobile Season 7.

Contents:

Activision CoD Mobile Season 6 is still in full swing for the next few weeks.

Although an exact date hasn’t yet been made official, we can make a safe guess thanks to the current Season 6 Battle Pass timer. Set to expire on Thursday, August 4, 2022, it’s all but certain the next seasonal update will be available immediately after.

Though as always, devs can change plans at the last minute so Season 7 may launch on a different day that week. Rest assured, we’ll keep you up to speed right here once an official date is confirmed.

Classic Zombies mode returning in CoD Mobile Season 7?

Months since its last appearance in CoD Mobile, classic CoD Zombies appears to be making a comeback once again. As featured on the latest test server, players can jump back into Shi No Numa and play through the original, round-based experience.

Currently, it’s unclear what changes, if any, to expect for the returning mode. It could identical to how it was in 2021, or we could see a number of new features or changes.

Furthermore, there’s no guarantee classic Zombies lands back in CoD Mobile with the Season 7 update. While it’s present on the test server, there’s every chance the mode is held back to Season 8 or beyond.

New CoD Mobile Season 7 weapons and equipment

Once again, while nothing on the test server is truly a lock for the next seasonal update, we nonetheless have an early idea on what’s to come in CoD Mobile’s near future.

Uncovered in the latest build is none other than the Switchblade X9 SMG from Black Ops 4. This gun boasts a unique design due to its ‘foldability’ though rest assured it still packs a punch.

Moreover, players on the Chinese test server also spotted some new equipment in the form of C4. Again, it’s worth taking these new reveals with a grain of salt for now as there’s no guarantee of their arrival. But if we had to make a guess, there’s a fair chance both additions land in CoD Mobile Season 7.

New Claw Operator Skill

An entirely new Operator Skill was revealed on the latest CoD Mobile test server, one that could very well make its debut in Season 7.

Referred to as Claw, this ability gives players a devastating weapon capable of a ‘rapid-fire spread shot with ricochet rounds.’ Aiming down sights provides more “focused damage,” the description reads.

The Claw previously featured in 2016’s Infinite Warfare, marking another big crossover after last season’s Jackal Jets.

Spycraft Perk on the way to CoD Mobile

Last but not least, a brand new Perk was also spotted on the latest CoD Mobile test build ahead of Season 7.

Known as Spycraft, this new Perk allows you to “hack enemy Field Upgrades” and gain control of them. Of note, however, this only functions with enemy Trophy Systems, Trip Mines, SAM Turrets, Sentry Turrets, Transform Shields, and Munitions Boxes.

So while that’s all we know about CoD Mobile’s upcoming Season 7 patch for now, we’ll be sure to keep you posted here with all the latest details as they emerge.