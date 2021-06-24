Everything we know about CoD Mobile Season 5: In Deep Water theme, release date, more

Call of Duty Mobile’s Season 5 update is just days away and we’ve got all there is to know ahead of the next major update. From returning maps to a mysterious underwater theme, here’s a collection of all the early teasers.

After a month in the wild west with Season 4, CoD Mobile’s next big update is almost upon us. With everything from new maps to new weapons all expected as usual, there’s plenty to be excited about once again.

While we’ve still got a ways to go, developers have promised daily updates in the lead-up to the seasonal patch. We’re here to keep you up to speed with every announcement on the way.

Below is a complete rundown on everything we know ahead of CoD Mobile’s Season 5 update.

CoD Mobile Season 5 release date

An exact release time is yet to be locked in for Season 5, though we do have a rough idea of when the update will be deployed.

Season 4 officially comes to an end on Monday, June 28. If history repeats itself, this means we can expect to see Season 5 around 24 hours later, on Tuesday, June 29.

We’ll keep you up to speed right here as exact times are nailed down.

CoD Mobile Season 5 In Deep Water theme

After a sunny season in the Spurned & Burned update, CoD Mobile appears to be taking a dip underwater in the near future.

Season 5 is officially titled ‘In Deep Water,’ as a brief teaser trailer showed weapons and ammunition floating through the sea.

It’s still early days yet so there’s no telling how big of an impact this focus may have, though it’s safe to expect some aquatic-themed skins moving forward.

Season 5⁣⁣

🌊🏊‍♀️🌊🌊🏊‍♂️🌊🚢🌊⁣⁣

🐟 🐠 ⛓⁣⁣

🐡 IN 🐋 ⛓ ⁣⁣

DEEP ⛓ ⁣⁣

WATER ⛓⁣⁣

🦈 ⛓⁣⁣

🦀 🦐 ⚓⁣⁣ pic.twitter.com/OaR26ciFiX — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) June 23, 2021

CoD Mobile Season 5 brings more Modern Warfare maps

While specific details on new content remains scarce, one of the first official reveals locked in three upcoming maps for Season 5. Suldal Harbor, Docks, and Aniyah Incursion are all set to arrive in CoD Mobile’s fifth season.All three are from 2019’s Modern Warfare, having landed across various seasons during Infinity Ward’s latest release.

Advertisement

Suldal Harbor is a direct remake of Harbor from the very first CoD title and is fit for most standard playlists. Docks is a smaller map in comparison, designed from the ground up for 2v2 Gunfight modes instead.

Last but not least, Aniyah Incursion is another regular-sized map built with 6v6 objective play in mind.