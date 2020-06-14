CoD Mobile devs confirm when The Gulag is coming

The Call of Duty: Mobile developers have revealed as to when fans can expect to see the Gulag and Gunfight mode make their way into the game during season seven.

After a bit of a wait, including a small delay, Call of Duty: Mobile season seven – Radioactive Agent – was finally released. As expected, the brand-new update saw changes come to the battle royale mode – including a map expansion and a Tank vehicle – as well a new map in the form of Tunisia.

Though the Radioactive Agent season has only just started, Activision has already revealed a handful of features and new content that will be coming in future updates as the season continues to unfold. The most notable of these is The Gulag from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

CoD Mobile Season 7 roadmap

In their roadmap for season seven, the developers noted that the small and intense 1v1 map that has become a phenomenon in Modern Warfare will headline the addition of the Gunfight mode.

According to the roadmap, the new map and mode will added to CoD Mobile in “late June.” Sadly, there is no specific date mentioned just yet, so fans who want to do battle in the Gulag will have to wait a little while to be able to dominate in the Gunfight specific map. However, it won't be added to the battle royale mode as a way to respawn.

On top of the Gulag and Gunfight being added, there will also be a new event for the battle royale mode – as well as another new mode for Multiplayer.

The new Multiplayer mode has been given the name ‘Attack of the Undead’ and appears to be the classic Infected game type that has become popular with CoD fans. As for the battle royale event, that has been given the name ‘Radiated Sector.’

As no specific dates have been mentioned for these either, it is going to be a case of waiting for the CoD Mobile community updates in order to get a better idea.

Once the announcements start to filter out, you’ll be able to find all the breaking new and latest updates right here on Dexerto.